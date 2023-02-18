CALVERT CITY — In its regular meeting earlier this week, the Calvert City Council unanimously adopted a resolution opposing two bills now before the Kentucky General Assembly. The proposed legislation — House Bill 50 and Senate Bill 50 — if passed would force local elections to become partisan.
In recent years several communities, including Calvert City, have opted to conduct nonpartisan elections for mayor, city council, school board and soil and water conservation officers, which is allowed under existing state law.
“It has been the collective experience of members of this body that the question of party affiliation is an infrequent question during a campaign, suggesting the voters do not consider this issue a significant concern,” the resolution reads. The resolution also says a change would mean “a substantial increase in election costs and organizational efforts within our jurisdictions.”
“We went non-partisan because we didn’t feel (partisan) was necessary and this would take away our ability to make those decisions — our home rule,” said City Administrator John Ward. “A lot of other local municipalities are voicing this opinion.” The two bills would remove council members’ choice regarding whether to conduct partisan or non-partisan local elections, he added.
“Partisan elections in cities like ours, I don’t think it lends a lot,” Mayor Gene Colburn added.
The resolution also cites the council’s concern regarding an “increased challenge in finding qualified people to serve in local elected positions and see the addition of a primary election as well as the potential for partisan acrimony, as a further hurdle in attracting good people to these positions. … We see no significant benefit to requiring partisan elections that would warrant the additional costs and challenges presented by the requirement.”
Through the resolution, the council urged state legislators to vote against both HB 50 and SB 50.
On an issue pending for 14 months, the council adopted a municipal order authorizing the mayor to spend up to $100,000 in budgeted money for a grant. A one-time competitive grant of $75,000 would be used by the awardee to buy a generator to provide electric power for a Red Cross certified emergency shelter. The city has never had an emergency shelter that would accommodate its citizens in a weather, earthquake or other disaster. The council also approved a grant proposal and attached it to the municipal order. Councilwoman Neeta Hale has worked through the months writing and rewriting the grant proposal in consultation with City Attorney Greg Northcutt regarding legalities involving the proper use of public funds.
“The Emergency Power Grant is designed to ensure the security and safety of citizens by providing electric power for emergency shelter during a prolonged electric power outage resulting from a natural disaster, emergency or other catastrophic event,” the proposal reads. “… The grant will promote security and safety of persons and property within the city and aid in maintaining supplies and services essential to the city and community at large.”
The competitive power grant of $75,000 would buy and install a generator for a shelter of at least 4,500 square feet. Such a shelter would accommodate about 450 people.
Grant applications will be evaluated and the awardee determined by an independent committee appointed by the mayor.
• Loyd Ford, publisher of The Lake News, and a founder of the Calvert Area Development Association, spoke briefly regarding the possibility of renaming a section of U.S. 62 in the city Kentucky Lake Avenue. “That way, every piece of mail, everything that happens out there … would automatically marry Calvert City with Kentucky Lake,” Ford said. “Would it be some cost to people? Probably so … but I really believe if the businesses out there could see the long-term benefit to their business being connected to Kentucky Lake, it would be good for them.”
Ward said he would speak with the state Transportation Cabinet regarding the process of making such a name change. “I know it can be done, I just have to find out what the process is,” he said.
• The council heard the first reading and introduced an ordinance amending the city’s code of ordinances categorizing the fire chief as a department head rather than a non-elected officer of the city. “Officers of the city have to be confirmed by the city council,” Colburn said. “By virtue of Calvert City having a volunteer fire department, it’s not required that we do that.”
• Council members agreed by consensus to participate in the emergency portion of the state municipal road aid fund. The city receives about $50,000 a year from the state for repairs to city roads. A 3% deduction or about $1,500 is withheld if a city participates in the emergency portion of the fund. Ward explained it would be well worth the deduction should the city experience a road repair emergency such as severe damage to a bridge. “We haven’t applied for the emergency funds in the past, however, if we get into a situation where you have an emergency, and are not part of the emergency portion, you cannot receive certain funding,” Ward said. “So that $1,500 might lead to a considerable amount in a dire need for emergency funding.” The council will be required to pass a resolution before the decision becomes final.
• Council members took no action following an executive session called to discuss property acquisition.
