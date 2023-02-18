CALVERT CITY — In its regular meeting earlier this week, the Calvert City Council unanimously adopted a resolution opposing two bills now before the Kentucky General Assembly. The proposed legislation — House Bill 50 and Senate Bill 50 — if passed would force local elections to become partisan.

In recent years several communities, including Calvert City, have opted to conduct nonpartisan elections for mayor, city council, school board and soil and water conservation officers, which is allowed under existing state law.

