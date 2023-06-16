CALVERT CITY — City services and projects will cost Calvert City citizens $6.99 million in Fiscal Year 2023-24, which begins July 1 and ends next June 30. The city council adopted its budget in that amount on second reading at its regular meeting Monday night.
The budget estimates revenue and expenditures for the coming fiscal year. The council heard and introduced the budget following a first reading at the end of a budget workshop May 31.
In other financial matters, the council adopted on second readings two ordinances, one amending this fiscal year’s budget to show revenues of $5.39 million and expenditures of $4.59 million, the other ordinance establishes a personnel and pay classification plan and compensation rates for next fiscal year.
On another issue, Norma Swaney, who owns the historic Potilla Calvert home on Aspen Street, told the council an unrepaired home on the street has apparently caused her family’s property to be devalued. She asked the council to find a solution. The city was named for Potilla Calvert because he donated the right-of-way for the railroad built between 1867 and 1871.
“I’m coming to the council to ask for your help … on straightening up the property in our neighborhood that is falling down,” Swaney said. “It’s affecting the value of the other houses in the neighborhood.”
She showed photos of her home and others in the block, all of which are historic homes.
Mayor Gene Colburn said the city has a nuisance abatement program. “We will step it up in that area,” he said. “There have recently been some changes in how we administer that and how we are going about that.”
The mayor said city authorities have had conversations with the property owner, and city Administrator John Ward has gotten “him to respond some.”
Ward, who administers the nuisance ordinance, said he has to have a property inspected before he can take enforcement action. In response to a question from Councilwoman Neeta Hale regarding court action, Ward said Marshall District Court won’t hear nuisance cases until they have been through the code procedure.
Before the case could go to District Court, the ordinance violator would have to appeal the case to the city council, and the council would have to conduct a hearing. Ward said he has sent a number of cases to District Court, and the court sent them back. The District Court’s criminal workload is so voluminous that it cannot handle city ordinance (violations), which are civil cases, Ward explained.
City Attorney Greg Northcutt said the issue of dilapidated buildings has been a problem here for the last 30 years or more.
• The council endorsed Colburn’s reappointments of: Brad Warning, Kathy Pogue and Daron Sills to the planning commission; Steve Freeman to the Public Utilities Board; Dustin Dunn and Tim Davis to the fire training center advisory board; Kathy Canup to the ethics board; Dennis Mason and Donnie Travis to the Airport Board; Gary Traylor and Willie Kerns to the board of zoning adjustments; and Janna Jordan and Mike Harrell to the cemetery board.
• Marketing Director Blair Travis announced that registration for the AmeriBration Beauty Pageant on June 26 is online only. She emphasized that no registrations will be accepted at the door before the pageant begins.
Travis also announced that the pop-up museum developed for the city’s Sesquicentennial two years ago, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 1-4 at the civic center. Volunteer hosts are needed for each day.
