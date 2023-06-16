CALVERT CITY — City services and projects will cost Calvert City citizens $6.99 million in Fiscal Year 2023-24, which begins July 1 and ends next June 30. The city council adopted its budget in that amount on second reading at its regular meeting Monday night.

The budget estimates revenue and expenditures for the coming fiscal year. The council heard and introduced the budget following a first reading at the end of a budget workshop May 31.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In