CALVERT CITY — It marked 50 years of service last month, and through the decades, Calvert City Convalescent Center’s services have been a necessity for many of this region’s elderly. For more than a half century, this nonprofit 501c3 tax exempt health care center has provided a home for hundreds of long-and short-term residents.

When it was incorporated in 1972, it was unique to Kentucky in that it was the state’s only city-owned nonprofit convalescent home. Now, it is self-owned and run by a board of directors. Its nonprofit status means all income and donations in excess of operating costs go toward continuing upgrades.

