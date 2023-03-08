CALVERT CITY — It marked 50 years of service last month, and through the decades, Calvert City Convalescent Center’s services have been a necessity for many of this region’s elderly. For more than a half century, this nonprofit 501c3 tax exempt health care center has provided a home for hundreds of long-and short-term residents.
When it was incorporated in 1972, it was unique to Kentucky in that it was the state’s only city-owned nonprofit convalescent home. Now, it is self-owned and run by a board of directors. Its nonprofit status means all income and donations in excess of operating costs go toward continuing upgrades.
The convalescent center showcased the first phase of its facilities with a public open house on Feb. 10-11, 1973, hosted by its founding doctors and its board of directors. Those who attended the open house 50 years ago, recall the pride and passion the doctors and staff took in showing off the city’s newest health care entity. More than 550 attended the event.
The following Monday, Feb. 12, 1973, shortly before noon, nurses ushered Orpha Elam to her neatly appointed room. Elam was the 54-bed center’s first patient. At the time, private rooms cost $24.50 per day. Now, a private room costs $228, semi-private $220 a day.
The center, now with 94-beds, stands on land left to the city by pioneer businessman Clarence Lee Cox when he died in 1950. Cox owned Lee Cox Department Store after his own father, Elisha Cox died in 1895. Lee Cox also bought Haydock’s Ferry in 1926 and owned ferries at Gilbertsville, Iuka, Eureka and Aurora, which added to his wealth. When his will was probated Dec. 21, 1950, he left $100,000 to the American Bible Society. The rest of his considerable real estate, personal property and cash, he bequeathed to the city to build the Lee Cox Memorial Hospital. He specified that the hospital was to be built on property known as “the old Finley Place on the WPA (Works Progress Administration) Road” now Fifth Avenue. The Finley farm site is near where the convalescent center now stands.
Because of the city’s size, the hospital was never built, however, originally the convalescent center was billed as a step toward a hospital. The late Dr. Carroll Traylor, and one of the center’s founding physicians, emphasized that the center was built to be an intermediate stop for patients who no longer needed acute care but required some extended care.
“We feel proud to have finished the nursing home, which was in the talking stages for three years,” Mayor William J. “Bill” Colburn said during the open house. Colburn was not only the mayor of Calvert City at the time, but he too was one of the founding doctors. “We are grateful to the Lee Cox Memorial Fund for finances to begin this project,” Colburn added at the open house 50 years ago. “This is to be a wholly owned facility of the city and is to be operated as a service to our elderly, ill and needy as a non-profit organization. All income in excess of operating will be used to expand the institution and services as needed. We hope in the future to add a general hospital and also housing for the elderly.”
Though there has been insufficient need for a hospital, Cox Manor Apartments for those 62 and older were built several years ago, and are managed by a separate board.
Last Thursday, Administrator Allen Jones said the center is planning to celebrate its 50th anniversary probably during National Nurses Week May 6-12. Jones also explained a recent change that better describes services the center offers. “We just petitioned for a doing business as Calvert City Nursing and Rehab for the fact that we had people calling wanting to know if we offer rehab,” he said. “So we just wanted to make it clear what we do.” Rehab services are offered to residents only. “Officially the name did not change,” Jones said. “Calvert City Convalescent Center will forever be Calvert City Convalescent Center.”
Jones said rehab patients come and stay a month or two, receive their necessary rehab, and then go home. “They started maybe in the hospital, needed a little more rehab, came here, then went home and were very successful,” he said.
Jones said the center’s resident count varies. Now its 95-beds are 85% filled. The average patient ages are mid- to upper-80s. “We have a few in their 60s, 70s, and then we have some in their 90s and some who break over 100,” Jones said.
The outlook of how nursing homes may change in the future is unclear. Jones said there will always be a need for nursing homes. “The future is kind of wide open. We have a lot of different avenues we can take,” he said, noting some elderly people remain healthy. “It kind of depends on what the market calls for. More assisted living housing may be required.”
Regarding physical changes to the building, Jones said the center is renovating its rooms. “We are going to try to update our rooms with new beds and new dressers and things like that,’’ he said. “We are ever evolving just trying to become a more home-like atmosphere for short-term or long-term residents.”
Kem Cothran, board president, whose mother, Sandra Johnson spent the last five years of her life at the center, has a passion for ensuring a home-like atmosphere. She also is interested in keeping the rooms up-to-date and comfortable. Last July, her father, Marty Johnson, and his family, donated $25,000 to the center without specifying how it was to be used.
Then in September, Dr. Bill Colburn donated $30,000 in memory of his late wife, Mary, who also spent the last weeks of her life at the center. Colburn wanted his donation applied to the center’s debt, which Jones said it was. The debt is now down to $67,000. Colburn’s daughter, Tina Muir, is a board member.
Cothran said her family searched throughout western Kentucky before placing her mother at the center. “We brought mother here on Martin Luther King Day five and a half years ago,” she said. “We gained a lot of friends here, and we’ve become very close to the work …. My Dad, my sister, Kelly Jones, sometimes my brother — one of us —but primarily Dad — was here every day for five years. “It was very hard, but we wanted to make sure to check on mother and to feed mother.”
Because she feels the convalescent center is the premier place to go for residential health care, Cothran and the board are planning a campaign to allow individuals or families to sponsor the redecorating of rooms in honor of a resident.
Board member Kay Travis, has similar positive feelings for the center. Her father, Ed O’Dell, was twice a resident, each time with a fractured hip. Odell spent the last month of his life at the center following surgery for a second hip fracture. He died at 102. “The first time, he came for rehab,” Travis said. “The rehab department here is fantastic. He was going to be here about three months, and after about two and a half months, they said he could go wherever he was going to go.”
At that point he called Travis and her sister, Janna Jordan, and told them choose a room for him at the Stilley House. The Stilley House is an assisted living facility in Benton. “So we moved him to the Stilley House and he lived there almost five years,” Travis said. Then on morning he fell in his room and broke his other hip. By that time, he was 102. After surgery on the second hip, his family knew he wasn’t going to get well. O’Dell’s family moved him to the convalescent center where he died after about a month. “They took such good care of him,” Travis said.
Not only did Travis’ father spend his last weeks at the center, her grandmother, Ollie O’Dell, spent the last 11 years of her life there. She died in the late 1990s at age 99. Travis said: “They took fantastic care of her.”
