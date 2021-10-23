If you’re hosting a gathering featuring cocktails and want to host it at Calvert City Civic Center, you’re in luck.
The City Council recently voted to modify language in its lease agreement to allow renters to serve alcoholic beverages. Only those selling alcoholic beverages will need a license.
The council also voted to double the deposit from $125 to $250 for all renters. It is refundable provided the property isn’t damaged.
The rental fee wasn’t increased. Councilman Jeremy Rowe mentioned the issue, saying he had been approached regarding the matter.
The matter was discussed at length though it wasn’t listed on the agenda, which is permitted at a regular council meetings.
It was noted that since the center was renovated last year, rent demands have grown considerably, and many of the organizations and individuals need a facility where alcoholic drinks are available.
In agenda business, the council gave the nod to Jim Smith Contracting of Lake City to build the shoulders on a strip of Shar-Cal Road beginning at the Waste Path Services and extending east toward Ky. 1523.
Smith bid $152,700 for a two-foot shoulder and an alternative bid for a four-foot upgrade.
There are no shoulders and that is causing the sides of the road to crack. This is the first phase of a two-phase project.
The council awarded the bid for the alternative four feet conditioned on the actual work costing less than the budgeted $200,000.
If it costs more than the budgeted amount the council will take further action to pay the balance. Smith was the only bidder.
The council also awarded the bid to build a storm water collection basin off Sixth Avenue at Cedar Street to Greer Excavating of Calvert City. Greer submitted the lowest of three bids at $418,000, which was $82,000 under the original estimate.
Other bidders and their bids were: Jim Smith Contracting, $588,000, and Central Paving of Murray, $474,390.
The storm water basin is part of an ongoing overall plan to alleviate flooding throughout the city with the Sixth and Cedar being the most critical. The plan has been under study for more than a year.
Flooding during heavy rains has presented problems for residents at Calvert City Apartments on Cedar Street for years and for homeowners and businesses on the west end of Fifth Avenue to Second Avenue for decades.
Matt Brawley of HDR Engineering of Paducah said the basin is designed to alleviate flooding in a five-inch rainfall over a 24-hour period. The original plan would have raised Sixth Avenue several feet, but the new plan uses a different approach.
“We’re not bringing Sixth up any,” Brawley said. “… We’re going under Sixth on the west side. … We’re putting in two 48-inch reinforced concrete pipes so we didn’t have to bring up the grade any for that, and we are leaving the existing pipe going under Sixth at the apartments (corner of Sixth and Cedar). So all we are doing is berming up the actual parcel itself.
That’s where we are saving part of the money from the initial budget estimate by not raising the grade on Sixth.”
