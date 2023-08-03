CALVERT CITY — The reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for Mercedeys Culligan’s hit-and-run death has grown to $30,000. As the search for the driver continued Wednesday, a group of coworkers remembered their friend.
The 18-year-old Culligan was killed in the hit and run around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, while walking to work at Dairy Queen. She graduated from Marshall County High School in May. Her mother said she prays her daughter’s face prompts someone to come forward so her family can get answers.
Family, friends and coworkers are left to face the loss of a loved one.
“She meant a lot, actually, like when I met her, she had a very unique personality and all that. I would really want to work with her all the time because she made coming into work more happy and enjoyable,” said Jenna Moore, a friend who also works at Dairy Queen.
Culligan’s coworkers gathered Wednesday to reflect on the loss, sharing that she meant so much to them, not only as a coworker, but also as a friend.
“She would just always smile, even though she was at work. She would just talk. She would be very talkative,” said Maddie Helley, another co-worker. “She was always so sweet to me and caring.”
Her manager, Tamarine Gustaveson, saw drive and determination in Culligan.
“She wanted to accomplish it all, and she tried. I never had someone that gave so much effort and cared so much. She would ask me every day, ‘T, How did this this look last night? How did this look? I’m getting better,’ and she would tell me, ‘I’m going to have a good day,’ ” Gustaveson said.
Her friends at work reflected on all the things they will miss about Culligan. “Her positive attitude for sure, and she was very genuine and everything ... her laugh,” said Helley and Moore.
Calvert City Police Chief Mike Canon said police had no suspects yet, as of Wednesday. Police have honed in on several cars that were in that area at the time.
“I just wish that whoever is involved, if you think about what’s happened and just come and talk to us and tell your side of the story, we want to figure out what happened here, for the family, for us, for our community,” he said.
According to a news release, the investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Calvert City Police at 270-395-4545.
