Culligan

Mercedeys Culligan

 Submitted photo

CALVERT CITY — The reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for Mercedeys Culligan’s hit-and-run death has grown to $30,000. As the search for the driver continued Wednesday, a group of coworkers remembered their friend.

The 18-year-old Culligan was killed in the hit and run around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, while walking to work at Dairy Queen. She graduated from Marshall County High School in May. Her mother said she prays her daughter’s face prompts someone to come forward so her family can get answers.

