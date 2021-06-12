CALVERT CITY — Services will cost Calvert City residents more than $6.35 million next fiscal year if the City Council adopts its proposed budget. The council heard the first reading and introduced the budget ordinance in its virtual special meeting June 2 following an hour-20-minute budget workshop. Members will likely adopt the spending plan at its regular meeting Monday.
On another issue, the council heard the first reading and introduced an ordinance amending the 2020-21 budget to reflect increased revenue of $633,700. And in a third action members passed a personnel and pay classification plan that established pay rates for employees and non-elected officials for the fiscal year beginning July 1 and ending June 30 2022. The plan gives employees a 1.4% cost-of-living pay hike.
It was noted the city will receive $230,000 or more from the federal Rescue America Fund in each of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 fiscal years. It’s unknown when those funds will be forthcoming or precisely how much the payments will be.
During the budget workshop, the council grappled with myriad costly projects and purchases the city faces in the near future including:
- Replacement of an aging wooden bridge on Ky. 282 at a cost of $400,000.
- Keeping $500,000 for a stormwater mitigation basin at Sixth Avenue and Cedar Street in the 2021-22 fiscal year’s budget.
- Whether to pay for two, four-bay T-hangars at Kentucky Dam Airport from savings or finance them with a 20-year $550,000 loan and repay the loan from rental fees.
- An approaching need to replace the city’s 7-year-old garbage truck at a cost of about $200,000 and replacing several maintenance trucks including a $153,000 dump truck next fiscal year.
- Paving and repairs to Shar-Cal Road. Brad Darnell, public works director, said the road, which is in the Industrial Complex, has heavy truck traffic and needs attention in the 2021-22 fiscal year. “We have to do something or we are going to lose it,” he said.
Following discussion, the council opted to keep the $400,000 bridge replacement in the 2021-22 fiscal year’s budget and finance the T-hangars thereby keeping city savings available for other projects.
The council budgeted no funds other than those for ongoing engineering fees for a new $10 million water plant to relocate the plant out of the flood plain where it now stands on Ky. 282.
In other business, the council approved $2.27 million in anticipated revenue for the water and sewer department and budgets for the park board, cemetery board, fire department and street department.
