CALVERT CITY — At Calvert City Council’s Monday night meeting, aviation consultant Tim Haskell reported he will negotiate with the state this week to secure a fence around the perimeter of Kentucky Dam Airport. The fence — the estimated cost of which is nearly $1 million — is needed to keep wildlife off the runway.

It is one of the last upgrades recommended when the city assumed management of the airport five years ago.

