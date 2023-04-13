CALVERT CITY — At Calvert City Council’s Monday night meeting, aviation consultant Tim Haskell reported he will negotiate with the state this week to secure a fence around the perimeter of Kentucky Dam Airport. The fence — the estimated cost of which is nearly $1 million — is needed to keep wildlife off the runway.
It is one of the last upgrades recommended when the city assumed management of the airport five years ago.
On another issue, the council voted to participate in a cooperative agreement with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s emergency fund under the municipal aid program. Municipal aid dollars come from the state tax on gasoline and is provided to local governments for street resurfacing and other repairs annually. City Clerk Glenda Adair said the city has received about $40,000 this year and should receive another $12,000 to $13,000. However, the state keeps 3% of the local allocation when the local government participates in the emergency fund.
Calvert City didn’t participate in the emergency fund the past two years, but City Administrator John Ward recommended the council participate this year. The emergency fund provides financial assistance in case flooding or a storm destroys a bridge, large culvert or other road infrastructure.
The council also adopted two resolutions that allow the city to accept grants from the Cleaner Water Program administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority. The first resolution accepts a $180,000 grant for the water main relocation project along Old Gilbertsville Highway. The second resolution accepts a $300,379 grant for the water treatment plant controls and variable frequency drives. Both resolutions authorize Mayor Gene Colburn to sign documents associated with the grants.
• Danny Greenfield asked the council to take some action to alleviate a drainage issue on his property off Seventh Avenue. He said the drainage problem is the result of improper ditching along Seventh Avenue. Greenfield plans to develop the tract, but said he cannot start building until the drainage issue is resolved.
Colburn promised the city would investigate to determine what it can do to solve the problem.
• The council received an audit report of the city’s finances from David Hampton, a certified public accountant with Kemper CPAs of Paducah. Hampton said auditors identified no deficiencies in the city financial operations.
• The council also introduced the second reading of an ordinance amending the city’s existing personnel and pay classification plan and establishing compensation rates for employees and non-elected officials for this fiscal year.
