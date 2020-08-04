A Marshall County man was killed Sunday in a motorcycle crash on the Beltline overpass, according to Paducah police.
Police identified the man as Chase T. Hansen, 24, of Calvert City.
It occurred around 8:05 p.m. Sunday.
Witnesses said Hansen was riding a Yamaha motorcycle northbound and passed a vehicle driving in the right-hand lane. The vehicle’s driver said it appeared Hansen lost control of the motorcycle when Hansen rode back into the outside lane, and its front tire hit the curb, according to police.
Police said Hansen was thrown from the motorcycle over a guardrail, and McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police said the Beltine was closed, except for one lane of traffic, for more than two hours, while its collision reconstruction team investigated the crash.
