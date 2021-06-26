Just a few days remain until Calvert City hosts a major celebration of its sesquicentennial. Beginning with the Sesquicentennial Ball at 6 p.m. July 1 at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park Convention Center and ending with the return of AmeriBration on the Fourth of July, residents and their guests will spend four days marking the city’s 150th birthday.
AmeriBration was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Marketing Director Blair Travis gave a status report on preparation for the different attractions at the city council’s regular meeting recently. She requested that council members return unsold Sesquicentennial Ball tickets so those tickets may be made available to others wanting to attend the ball.
“We are pretty much sold out,” she said.
She said eight residents have been nominated for recognition at the ball. The eight are likely those residents who have made or are making significant contributions to the city development and continued growth.
Also, Travis has received numerous queries regarding attire for the ball. “It literally goes from one extreme to the other,” she said, explaining that there are no attire requirements.
“You can do business casual, you can do church clothes, you can do the 1800s style,” she said. “I’m going with the primitive look, so you can go that way or some people have shown me these ball gowns with the big fancy hats. So it’s going to be a really interesting array of (fashion). I can’t wait to see it. ... We’re not being very picky about it, so if you want to wear 1800s primitive, or if you want to wear 1800s Victorian, or dressy street attire, it’s fine.”
Travis expressed appreciation to council members who have volunteered to help in the different venues. “Pretty much everything is filled up,” she said. “… I think it’s going to be a great event and it’s all coming together. I would love to see the city council be in the parade. (Councilwoman) Tanara (Babcock) is going above and beyond, she’s going to be on stilts.”
Mayor Gene Colburn plans to drive his uncle, former Mayor William J. “Doc” Colburn, she added.
The AmeriBration Parade will begin lining up at 4:45 p.m. at Pathway Baptist Church parking lot on the Fourth of July and will step off at 6 p.m. Later in the evening, a fireworks display behind the Chris Bynum Skate Park will close the observance.
This year the fireworks show is named after long-time fire chief, Ed Rendleman. Rendleman pushed for many years to bring fireworks to Calvert City and now the show is a standing tradition for the town, officials said in a news release.
At 5:30 p.m., sky jumpers will jump from the sky and land behind Calvert City Hall. The fireworks show will take place at dusk in Doctor’s Park on July 4.
To find out more, visit 150calvertcity.com.
