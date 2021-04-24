Calvert City Council learned last week it will receive between $400,000 and $700,000 from the American Rescue Act. The plan is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden on March 11.
City Administrator John Ward informed the council of the award at its virtual meeting April 12. The city will receive its allotment in two payments this year and next with the first increment due about May 11, Ward said. The second payment will come no earlier than 12 months after the first payment.
The money may be used for COVID-19 impacts on small businesses, non-profits, industry such as tourism travel, hospitality, to take care of essential workers, and loss of revenue to local governments because of the virus. It also may be used for water/sewer projects or broadband infrastructure. “It cannot be used to directly or indirectly offset a reduction in net tax revenue,” Ward said.
The council grappled for more than an hour with another issue involving revision of the city’ 1960s-era water/sewer ordinance. The need to revise the ordinance making it congruent with actual department operations came to light last month. The proposed revision restructures language pertaining to how the water/sewer board operates.
The changes are necessary to bring the ordinance into compliance with state law, Kentucky Revised Statute 83A.130. The ordinance must reflect the powers and duties of the mayor and city council in day-to-day management of all departments.
Mayor Gene Colburn became aware of the needed changes after being named to succeed Lynn Jones, who died Jan. 30. City Attorney Greg Northcutt explained the issue last month’s council meeting.
Last October, Jones asked Northcutt to review the statutes governing the water department. “What I learned … was that the language … in our water and sewer ordinance apparently was prompted back in the ’60s and ’70s,” he said.
Northcutt said the existing ordinance, in effect, required the city to separate the water/sewer management and funds from the city. “So that’s how we wound up with an ordinance that basically, puts the management authority of the water and sewer department in the water and sewer board,” Northcutt said last month. “… That’s actually not authorized by statute.” The law, particularly, KRS 83A.130, “spells it out.”
The mayor’s job is to supervise all departments of city government, oversee all city offices and employees under his jurisdiction and require reports from all departments.
“The way the ordinance is set up, it’s not that way. By ordinance, the mayor is really not involved,” Northcutt said in March. “Our ordinance gives the water and sewer board hiring and firing authority, which we’ve never actually recognized. Our mayors have always done the hiring and firing, but that’s in conflict with our ordinance.”
Northcutt said Jones was trying to correct the ordinance.
At last week’ meeting, Northcutt read a summary of changes in the new draft ordinance. The name will be Board of Public Utilities. Changes include reducing the number of board members from five to three and regular meetings from monthly to quarterly with special called meetings as necessary. The current board is chaired by Dan Sills with members Bill Kunnecke, Paul Ambler, Donna Provine and Steve Freeman.
“This issue has a lot of layers to it,” Colburn said. “When I became mayor, this was one of two issues that were put to me as something that needed attention immediately. … Mayor Jones was looking at this and realized that the ordinance was not really being followed as written.”
Colburn noted that the situation is working the acting superintendent to death. Northcutt said the city has two options to operate a water works — one, operate as a department of the city, or appoint a commission to operate the water works. A commission separates the water/sewer operation from the city. Under a commission, the management and budgets are separate, and a commission has authority by statute to hire and fire its own staff.
Northcutt said he was unable to locate the original ordinance. “It appears that back in the ’50s they tried to establish a board of commissioners,” he said. “But right now, our system is being operated as sort of a hybrid that doesn’t exist. It’s sort of a hybrid between a commission and a department whereby our mayor has always done the hiring and firing, the budget has always been done as a part of the city council’s budget. We have shifted funds … the city has contributed to the (water/sewer) system from time to time. … Those things are contrary to what’s allowed in a commission system.”
In discussions with Jones, Northcutt said it was his opinion that the system “was being operated as a department of the city. And it should be operated as a department because we don’t have enough customers to allow our water board to be free standing and to operate as a business.”
Councilwoman Neeta Hale said the city has hired two water department managers. “Why wasn’t this discrepancy found then?” she asked.
“Nobody asked the question,” Northcutt replied. “It just didn’t come up … The entire ordinance was never scrutinized.”
“Why was this not discussed with the water board?” Hale asked. “Have you discussed it with any member of the water board — the restructuring — since Lynn’s death?”
“Probably not since Lynn’s death,” Northcutt replied, noting that Jones contacted him last October after manager Roger Colburn said he planned to leave. He said Jones wanted to discuss the issue with Roger Colburn and with Dan Sills. “But primarily, it was just Lynn doing his own research trying to find out what the situation was and how he thought we should go forward.”
Hale expressed concern that only one person on the board was contacted regarding the issue. “I know it can’t be changed, but it shouldn’t ever happen again,” she said.
Sills said there was nothing to bring to the board because Jones had not finalized his thinking on the issue. “He got sick and passed before he got that all formalized,” Sills added.
Hale said the board learned about the issue from a report in The Paducah Sun. “And I think they should have been told,” she said.
Hale disagreed with cutting the number of board members to three. “I don’t understand why you are cutting it to three people,” she said. She suggested the board have five members, and possibly an ex-officio member from the council who could act as liaison. Hale also objected to changing the board meetings from monthly to quarterly. “Four meetings a year are not enough for a board,” she said.
The council agreed the discussion with the suggested changes to the draft ordinance constituted the first reading of the ordinance. Northcutt said he would make the changes before the next meeting.
Ward updated the council regarding the ongoing plan for storm water drainage and flood mitigation in low-lying areas. The most crucial site lies at Sixth Avenue and Cedar Street. Originally the preliminary engineering cost was estimated at about $75,000,” Ward said. “That actually is down — the topographical survey is $11,000; the design and drawings are $51,500 and the bidding service is $5,000 for a total of $67,500. … We can do that; we’ve got the money. That will get us ahead with the project if we can get the design out of the way.”
Ward said once the survey, design and drawings are finished, the council will know how much it needs to budget to complete the project. The original estimate for the entire project “was somewhere around $460,000, but they (H&R Engineering) don’t think it’s going to be quite that much.” The total estimate includes raising Sixth Avenue and building a holding basin to collect stormwater runoff.
The preliminary engineering costs would come from the street department’s 2021 budget, Ward said. “Stormwater (drainage) is part of what we do there,” he said, adding there are funds set aside for the project and the department has “excess money … that will cover it.”
