A Calloway County woman was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in prison on illegally transporting a stolen firearm, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
A DOJ news release said U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky and Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow of the ATF Louisville Field Division made the announcement.
According to court documents, Denise Collins, 35, illegally transported and received a firearm stolen outside of the state of Kentucky on April 25, 2022. The news release said the firearm, a Sig Sauer, model P365 XL, 9mm semi-automatic pistol, was a stolen firearm taken from Tennessee to Kentucky by Collins, aided and abetted by Gary Rowland. According to the news release, the firearm was ultimately used by Rowland to shoot and kill Calloway County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jody Cash on May 16, 2022.
The news release said Collins was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
“The tragic murder of Chief Deputy Cash serves as a stark reminder for all Kentuckians of the sacrifices made daily by those who wear the badge and keep our communities safe,” Bennett said in the news release. “Along with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners, we will continue to strategically investigate and aggressively prosecute those who violate federal firearms laws so that the Western District is safer for all who live and work here.”
“Kentucky lost a hero, a man who dedicated his life to serving the Commonwealth, when Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash was murdered,” Morrow said. “This is a terrible reminder of what can happen when a firearm ends up in the hands of someone prohibited from possessing them. ATF is committed to combatting firearms trafficking and the violence it can cause in our communities. I commend the ATF case agents, the prosecution team and our law enforcement partners including Kentucky State Police, Murray Police, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and the Paris Police Department in Tennessee, who worked together to bring some sense of justice to Deputy Cash and his family.”
According to the news release, this case was investigated by ATF with assistance from Kentucky State Police, Murray police, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, and the Paris, Tennessee Police Department.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Josh Porter prosecuted the case.
The news release said the case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.
