Calloway wins 12th straight Governor's Cup district title

Calloway County High School won its 12th straight Governor’s Cup District 3 title and has 11 students filling 14 slots in individual events in the Region 1 competition.
The District 4 competition was held Jan. 18 and Saturday at Calloway County.
Governor’s Cup is the premier academic competition in Kentucky, consisting of eight events. There are two team events — future problem solving and quick recall — and six individual events, assessments in arts and humanities, language arts, mathematics, science and social studies and a composition competition.
Governor’s Cup is a competition held at the elementary, middle and high school levels.
In the five assessment tests, students are graded on a 50-point scale.
The top two schools in the team events and the top five students in the individual events qualify for the regional competition.
The high school future problem solving and composition regional competitions will be on Feb. 14 at McCracken County High School, while the rest of the events will have their Region 1 competition on Feb. 19 at Murray High School.
Calloway County won District 4 with an overall score of 59, followed by Murray at 49.5 and Marshall County at 8.5.
Those qualifying for the Region 1 competition from District 4 were:
• Future problem solving: 1. Calloway County.
• Quick recall: 1. Calloway County, 2. Murray.
• Arts and humanities: 1. Emily Burditt, Murray; 2. Rianna Peng, Murray; 3. Nick Holcomb, Murray; 4. Ellie Whisman, Calloway County; 5. Ginni Mikulcik, Calloway County.
• Composition: 1. Maggie Mae Drew, Murray; 2. Drake Calhoon, Calloway County; 3. Laken McDaniel, Calloway County; 4t. Hannah McKibben, Murray, and Gracie Turner, Calloway County.
• Language arts: 1. Ellie Whisman, Calloway County; 2. Rianna Peng, Murray; 3. Bradfield Ross, Marshall County; 4. Emily Burditt, Murray; 5. Ginni Mikulcik, Calloway County.
• Mathematics: 1. Chaney Robinson, Calloway County; Chase Renick, Murray; Ewin Porter, Murray; 4t. Ashleigh Caldwell, Calloway County, and Daniel Howard, Marshall County.
• Science: 1. Isaac Martin, Calloway County; 2. Ethan Cain, Calloway County; 3. Nick Holcomb, Murray; 4. Ewin Porter, Murray; 5. Chandler Maddox, Marshall County.
• Social studies: 1. Cesar Villeda, Calloway County; 2. Jayden Morris, Calloway County; 3. Josh Eaton, Murray; 4. Chase Renick, Murray; 5. Isaac Martin, Calloway County.
This year, The Paducah Sun is introducing all-district, all-region and all-state honors for students who earn a total of 5 or more points in a specific competition. It is also introducing all-subject teams for those students who place third or better in the same subject in more than one competition.
Those tying for first place in an event without otherwise qualifying for the honor would be given honorable mention status.
Since the requirements for these honors are so specific, The Paducah Sun is making them retroactive to previous seasons.
Members of the inaugural Paducah Sun All-District 4 Team are Peng, Burditt, Whisman, Holcomb, Martin, Renick, Drew, Porter, Robinson and Villeda.
• Carlisle County won the District 1 competition at Hickman County with a total of 69 points, followed by Fulton at 21, Fulton County at 15 and Hickman County at 8.
Those qualifying for the Region 1 competition from District 1 are:
• Future problem solving: 1. Carlisle County.
• Quick recall: 1. Fulton, 2. Carlisle County.
• Arts and humanities: 1. Cheyenne Pender, Carlisle County; 2. Mylei Sims, Fulton County; 3. Joseph Wilson, Carlisle County; 4. Anna Russelburg, Carlisle County; 5. Calix Coulson, Fulton County.
• Composition: 1t. Alexia Mancera, Carlisle County, Cheyenne Pender, Carlisle County and Caysen Mitchell, Carlisle County; 4. Jackson Major, Fulton County.
• Language Arts: 1. Adrianna Gourley, Carlisle County; 2. Patrick Ray, Fulton; 3. Graham Carroll, Hickman County; 4. A’Mareese Esters, Fulton County; 5. Owen Favela, Carlisle County.
• Mathematics: 1. Albert Terry, Carlisle County; 2. A’Mareese Esters, Fulton County; 3. Alexia Mancera, Carlisle County; 4. Damon Schmidt, Fulton County; 5. Adrianna Gourley, Carlisle County.
• Science: 1. Jacob Hayden, Carlisle County; 2. Lisa Hubbard, Carlisle County; 3. Olivia Fulcher, Fulton; 4. Graham Carroll, Hickman County; 5. Karlie Gibson, Carlisle County.
• Social studies: 1. Linus Pulley, Fulton; 2. Albert Terry, Carlisle County; 3. Alexia Mancera, Carlisle County; 4. Ally Dietsch, Carlisle County; 5. Lexus Rushing, Fulton.
Members of the inaugural Paducah Sun All-District 1 Team are Mancera, Pender, Terry, Esters, Gourley, Carroll and Pulley. All-district honorable mention honors went to Hayden, Hubbard and Mitchell.
• Graves County won the District 2 competition at Mayfield with a total score of 49, followed by Ballard Memorial at 36 and Mayfield at 25.
Those qualifying for the Region 1 competition from District 2 are:
• Future problem solving: 1. Graves County.
• Quick recall: 1. Graves County, 2. Mayfield.
• Arts and humanities: 1. Lucy Baldwin, Graves County, 2. Alice Baldwin, Graves County; 3. Gracie Routen, Graves County; 4. Trace Cooper, Ballard Memorial.
• Composition: 1. Kori Martin, Ballard Memorial; 2. Weston Stewart, Ballard Memorial; 3. Devin Hawkins, Ballard Memorial.
• Language arts: 1. Alice Baldwin, Graves County; 2. Tiffany Rogers, Graves County; 3. Matticlaire Wheeler, Mayfield; 4. Diego Montex, Mayfield; 5. David Meinschein, Ballard Memorial.
• Mathematics: 1. Jacob Miller, Ballard Memorial; 2. Joseph Canter, Mayfield; 3. Diego Montes, Mayfield; 4. Dustin Howle, Ballard Memorial; 5. Cooper Crittendon, Mayfield.
• Science: 1. Lucy Baldwin, Graves County; 2. Kyle Gossett, Mayfield; 3. Jonathan Woods, Graves County; 4. Jacob Miller, Ballard Memorial; 5. Dustin Howle, Ballard Memorial.
• Social studies: 1. Evan Rehkemper, Ballard Memorial; 2. Jonathan Woods, Graves County; 3. Kyle Gossett, Mayfield; 4. Devin Hawkins, Ballard Memorial; 5. David Meinschein, Ballard Memorial.
Those named to the inaugural Paducah Sun All-District 2 Team are Lucy Baldwin, Alice Baldwin, Gossett, Miller, Woods, Hawkins, Martin, Montes and Rehkemper.
