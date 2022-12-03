Calloway sweeps MCHS in regular-season WKAA series

Members of the Marshall County High School academic team competing against Crittenden County on Tuesday are (front row, from left) Blaire Buford, Brayden Connor, Jackson McLean and Meia Hofer. Marshall County will take part in the WKAA District 4 championship Tuesday at Paducah Tilghman.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

The Calloway County High School academic team completed a regular-season sweep over its perennial academic rival, taking all four regular-season matches against the Mustangs in West Kentucky Academic Association competition.

The teams faced each other in Weeks 2, 3, 5 and 6 in the eight-week WKAA schedule, with the Lakers completing the sweep with a 28-15 win at Murray on Thursday. Calloway County (12-1) averaged 32.75 points in the four-match series to MCHS’s 16.75 points.

Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.

