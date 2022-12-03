Calloway sweeps MCHS in regular-season WKAA series

The Calloway County High School academic team completed a regular-season sweep over its perennial academic rival, taking all four regular-season matches against the Mustangs in West Kentucky Academic Association competition.
The teams faced each other in Weeks 2, 3, 5 and 6 in the eight-week WKAA schedule, with the Lakers completing the sweep with a 28-15 win at Murray on Thursday. Calloway County (12-1) averaged 32.75 points in the four-match series to MCHS’s 16.75 points.
McCracken County (9-4) is undefeated against all other opponents and has the association’s second-best record. The two schools have battled over the last nine years for the top spot in regional academic competitions.
In other matches at Murray (3-7), Calloway County beat the host Tigers 34-5 before winning 29-14 over Paducah Tilghman (7-5). McCracken County won 39-10 over Murray and 39-8 over Paducah Tilghman, while Murray won 20-14 over Paducah Tilghman.
Host Carlisle County (3-4) won 10-8 over Fulton County (4-7) on Thursday and 10-8 over Livingston Central (2-6), while LCHS won 11-6 over Fulton County.
Host Graves County (6-3) won 20-1 over Ballard Memorial (1-8) and 20-9 over Mayfield (3-3), while Mayfield won 8-7 over BMHS.
Host Marshall County (8-3) won 12-7 over Crittenden County (2-6) on Tuesday.
Calloway County leads the WKAA with 31.31 points per match, while McCracken County is second at 28.38 points per match, followed by Graves County (20.0), Paducah Tilghman (13.83) and Marshall County (13.00). There are 50 to 60 questions presented to the teams at each match.
In the final regular-season week of competitions, schools will take part in district championships to determine the representatives to the West Kentucky Academic Bowl, to be held in January.
Each district champion will compete for scholarship funding provided through the Murray State University Foundation Inc. Funding has been provided for an Academic Bowl scholarship program since 1990 through a consortium of people and businesses throughout western Kentucky who wanted to promote academics and academic excellence throughout the region.
The Academic Bowl winning team will receive $5,500 in scholarship funding, while the runner-up will get $2,500 and the third- and fourth-place team will each get $1,000.
Last year’s district champions were Fulton, with a record of 8-3; Graves County (11-4), McCracken County (11-1), Murray (9-5) and Livingston Central (4-6-1).
Last year’s Academic Bowl was canceled after sever scheduling conflicts and a water main break at the site in April.
Next week’s district championship lineup is:
• District 1: at Hickman County (2-7) with Carlisle County and Fulton County (4 p.m. Thursday).
• District 2: at McCracken County with Ballard Memorial and Mayfield (4:30 p.m. Thursday).
• District 3: at Calloway County with Christian County (0-0), Graves County and Murray (4:30 p.m. Thursday).
• District 4: at Paducah Tilghman with Crittenden County, Livingston Central and Marshall County (4:30 p.m. Tuesday).
The week after that will be spent with academic team students taking subject assessment tests to prepare for the Governor’s Cup statewide competition, which begins in January. Students will test their acumen in the subjects of arts and humanities, language arts, math, science and social studies along with a composition writing assessment.
