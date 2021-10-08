Calloway student wants career in wiring houses

After he graduates from high school, Ben Thompson wants to wire homes for electricity, providing a basic need for new homeowners. Thompson is in the second year of the electricity program at the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center.
The Calloway County High School junior is this week’s AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
Thompson said he got into the electricity program because it was interesting. He said his uncle, Michael Thompson, was an electrician for Murray State University and for Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Thompson said he stayed with the electricity program because he enjoys watching a project come together, just like with the projects he does for class with his classmates.
“Our biggest project is we’re wiring a practice house right now,” he said. “We’re putting all the receptacles in and the lights and everything.”
Thompson is eyeing a career in electricity after he graduates from high school.
“My plan is to get into a union,” he said. “I’m not certified in anything yet, but I do take my test this year.”
Thompson’s instructor, Ron Thompson (no relation), said the test is about electrical technology.
“It’s a very hard test,” Ron Thompson said. “To be a licensed electrician in the state of Kentucky, you have to have five years of proven experience and you have to pass a three-hour code test.
“This isn’t that, but it is in line with that. It’s similar to the licensing test they have to take. It’s really difficult.”
Ron Thompson said his students are learning about wiring through a small-scale home in the classroom.
“This year, we have a scale-model house like a tiny house in our lab,” he said. “The circuits that they learn how to do now, they’re installing and they’re learning the National Electrical Code and how to apply that code in those circuits as they build them inside the house and put them together.
“(Ben) is taking what he learned last year, and instead of doing it on a little board, he’s doing it on a big scale and he’s learning to do it in accordance with the National Electrical Code.”
Ron Thompson said his students are working in teams in different sections of the scale-model house.
“What (Ben) learned last year, he’s applying it very well,” he said. “He and his friend just got finished doing the receptacles in the living room and the kitchen. Once they get those finished, they will move on to a different circuit.”
Ron Thompson called the scale-model house workshop “a jumpstart” for those wanting to work in electricity.
“They’re going to know how to wire a house,” he said. “Once we have the local inspector inspect it, we’re going to install the ceiling fans — the whole nine yards. Once we get it finished, we’re just going to turn it on for a day and maybe have a pizza party out there to celebrate their good work.”
Ben Thompson is the son of Mickey and Kristie Thompson of Murray.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through April 1 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Marshall County Technical Center, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
The Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center serves students from Calloway County and Murray high schools. It is located 126 Johnny Robertson Road in Murray.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in areas such as electrical work, carpentry, automotive technology and welding that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in the area.
