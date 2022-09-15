Gov. Andy Beshear presented $1 million in awards Tuesday to improve infrastructure in Calloway County by constructing a new fire station and expanding water service to 70 unserved households.
Beshear presented $500,000 in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response (CDBG-CV) funds to the city of Murray for the new fire station at 303 16th St. Beshear announced an initial $500,000 award for the station from CDBG funds in 2020.
The new station is now operational and includes separate quarters for firefighters as well as more efficient ventilation systems. The funding was used for additional work to the building to help the Murray Fire Department plan, prepare and respond to the pandemic. The new fire station will enhance the ability of the firefighters to respond to emergency calls in the community.
“The city of Murray is excited to learn that we will receive additional financial help to help pay for our new fire station,” said Murray Mayor Bob Rogers. “We very much appreciate the governor and his staff approving our request. The station will help immensely as our outstanding firefighters respond to emergency calls. Thank you so much.”
Beshear also announced his approval of $500,000 in Cleaner Water Program funding to the Dexter-Almo Heights Water District for a waterline extension project. The project will extend a 6-inch waterline down Hickory Grove Road from Jackson Road to Ky. 299. The project will also extend an 8-inch main down Ky. 299 South to Ky. 464.
The new waterlines will provide water service to 70 currently unserved households.
“Dexter-Almo Water District is greatly appreciative for this grant through the Governor’s Office and state legislature,” said Joe Dan Taylor, chairman of the Dexter-Almo Heights Water District. “These funds will allow for the district to better serve the residents of northwestern Calloway County and continue to extend needed water lines to that portion of the county. Without these funds, this project would not be possible.”
Beshear recapped his June announcement of $203 million in funding to expand high-speed internet across Kentucky.
The West Kentucky Rural Telephone Co-Op Corporation was awarded a grant for $3.365 million to expand high-speed internet access to 843 currently unserved households and businesses in Calloway and Marshall counties.
These grant dollars, coupled with the matching funds pledged by West Kentucky Rural Telephone Co-Op, represent an overall investment for this project of $6.7 million.
