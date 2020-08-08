A Calloway County man was arrested Thursday and charged with murder, driving under the influence and other traffic offenses after being involved in a 2019 collision.
Kentucky State Police arrested Shannon L. Jarvis, 40, of New Concord on Thursday on charges relating to a collision that occurred in Calloway County in 2019, fatally injuring another driver.
State police Post 1 said they received a call on Aug. 23, 2019, reporting a two-vehicle collision on Ky. 121 in Calloway about 6.6 miles north of the Tennessee state line.
Calloway deputies originally responded to the collision at 8:17 a.m., and state police was later asked to perform a collision analysis and reconstruction.
The initial investigation showed that Jarvis was traveling south on Ky. 121 and driving a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer, while Mary J. Cole, 80, of New Concord was traveling north on Ky. 121 and driving a 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo. According to the investigation report, Jarvis crossed into the northbound lane into the path of Cole’s vehicle, causing a head-on collision.
Jarvis was taken from the scene by Murray-Calloway County EMS and later airlifted to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. Cole was pronounced dead at the scene by Calloway Coroner Ricky Garland.
Jarvis was brought to the Calloway County Jail and was charged with murder, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (first offense, aggravating circumstances) and other traffic offenses.
The investigation continues by state police reconstructionist Master Trooper Mike Ray and reconstructionist Sgt. Eric Fields.
