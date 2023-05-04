A Calloway County man was arrested Tuesday in Illinois and charged with murder following an apparent fight, according to Metropolis police.
Police officers were sent to the Acee’s Truck Stop on East Fifth Street in Metropolis, Illinois, at about 10:40 p.m. because of a fight.
When they arrived, the officers saw the victim lying on the floor in the gaming room. According to the police department report, video surveillance showed that the victim had been pepper-sprayed seconds before the two people began fighting.
Police said the video showed that after the victim was knocked to the ground, Jonathan C. Riley, 36, of Kirksey, choked him and put his knee on the victim’s neck, using the weight of his body to put additional pressure on his neck until he became unconscious.
Police said Metropolis officers started first aid measures, and the victim was transported to Massac Memorial Hospital. He was pronounced dead at about 11:30 p.m., according to police.
Riley was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, and lodged in the Massac County Detention Center, police said. The identity of the victim was not released, pending notification of his next of kin.
