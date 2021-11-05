Calloway junior takes working with grandpa to a career level

Dylan Price grew up helping his grandfather, Wayne Watkins, work on lawn mower engines. Over the years, the people who asked them to work on their mowers and other outdoor equipment came to request Price to do the job.
That experience may lead to a career for the Calloway County junior, who is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
Price is studying automotive technology at the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and is in his second year in the program.
“I’ve been working with my grandpa and lawn mowers since fourth grade,” he said, adding he enjoys the hands-on work.
Price is learning more about how a car engine works through his classwork.
“Last year, we did electrical things and the brakes,” he said. “This year, the class I’m in now works on engines. Car engines are a lot more complicated than lawn mower engines.
“…I just find it fun. I like working on the engines. I’m going from it not working correctly and then seeing it work correctly.”
Price’s instructor, Mitchell McNutt, said Price easily grasps the ideas behind what is being taught.
“Occasionally, he will struggle, and then, we talk about things, and he’s got it; he rolls with it,” he said. “He’s very strong with the hands-on (activities) and his mechanical work and the electrical work.
“He’s got the potential to make a really good technician.”
McNutt talked about the time someone brought a tiller to be worked on at the shop.
“He brought it over here and said, ‘Take a look at this and see if you can get it running,’ ” McNutt said. “(Price) went right to it and had it going in no time.
“That’s what he’s been doing with his granddad, but his experience really shines because he did that really quick and accurately.”
Price said he enjoyed recently working on a Chevrolet HHR, an SUV with a design similar to vehicles from the 1940s that had its battery in the trunk.
“I showed him how the circuit worked, and then, he had to decide how to make an external connection to open the trunk if the battery was dead,” McNutt said. “It works. We’ve used it a couple of times this year already.”
Price said he was considering going to a trade school and then become a mechanic. In his spare time, he enjoys working in the shop and running. He’s in his sixth year with the CCHS cross country team, which placed ninth in the Class 2A state championships out of 31 teams on Oct. 29 at Bourbon County.
Price is the son of Christy and Darren Price of Hazel.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through April 1 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Marshall County Technical Center, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
The Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center serves students from Calloway County and Murray high schools. It is located 126 Johnny Robertson Road in Murray. Along with automotive technology, it offers programs in carpentry, computerized manufacturing and machining, culinary arts, electrical construction, pre-nursing and welding.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in areas such as automotive technology, welding, carpentry and electrical work that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in the area.
