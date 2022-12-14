MURRAY — Before beginning his classes on Monday, Calloway County Day Treatment Center instructional assistant Michael Wright swept up the gymnasium floor for an award ceremony to be held that morning to make sure it was looking its best.
He did not know that the award ceremony would be for him.
Wright was honored Monday with the 2022-23 Kentucky Education Support Staff Professional Award. He and Gallatin County’s Heather LeBlanc — who was recognized on Friday — were the only recipients of the award this year.
The award was created in 2020 by Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman to recognize the state’s more than 46,000 classified school employees.
“I certainly didn’t expect this today,” Wright said. “I am humbled, and to hear all of these nice things said about me is a little embarrassing, too.
“I’m not a teacher; I didn’t have that training. It’s really helpful for me to get that help from professionals in the school system. Thank you all, thank you for thinking of me.”
Wright received the award in a surprise visit by Coleman, herself a former educator, and Kentucky Commissioner of Education and Chief Learner Jason E. Glass.
Calloway County Superintendent Tres Settle, Calloway County DTC Principal and Director Travis Anderson and Calloway County Board Member Mitch Ryan also attended.
Coleman, Glass and Settle presented the award to Wright in his classroom.
“The first thing that he said when we walked into his classroom was, ‘I’m not really a teacher,’ and I couldn’t disagree more,” Coleman said. “No matter what your title is, no matter what your role is, if you are working in a school building and you are working with our students, you are a teacher — period.”
Glass thanked Beshear and Coleman for the opportunity to honor the vital contributions classified employees make to every school district in this state.
“Michael Wright has directly contributed to the success of our students,” Glass said. “He offers support not just through his hard work and dedication at the day treatment center, but through his volunteer efforts with scouting, Special Olympics, golf, basketball, track and field and bowling. We deeply appreciate all that he does for our students.”
Settle said Wright is a daily inspiration to all who know and work with him.
“He is not here because he has to be,” he said. “He is here because he has a servant’s heart and chooses to give of himself to students who may be struggling academically, socially or emotionally.”
As winners of the award, Wright and LeBlanc’s names have been forwarded to the U.S. Department of Education for consideration for the 2022 national Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award.
The RISE award, which recognizes classified school employees who have displayed excellence in serving students, was passed by Congress in 2019 and is overseen by the U.S. Department of Education.
The national ceremony will be held May 23-24 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
A 70-year-old retired chemist, Wright previously worked as a bench chemist at a distillery in Louisville. After 20 years in the alcohol beverage industry, he moved to the Chicago area and eventually to Florida, where he worked in the food and beverage industry.
In 2013, he returned to Kentucky, relocating in Murray. After retiring, he became a substitute teacher in Calloway County and, in 2017, he was hired as an instructional assistant for the DTC.
Through all these moves and still today, he is active in the Boy Scouts and currently serves as a local Boy Scout leader. He also is involved in other activities, including Special Olympics.
“I began my career as a chemist working for the food and beverage industry and tended to stay in that area the rest of my life,” Wright said. “It eventually worked into research and development, product development, production management, food safety systems and quality control systems for the food and beverage industry and the flavor industry.
“When I retired, I couldn’t sit around. I found out that I like to help kids. The chemistry teachers and the mathematics teachers and the business teachers at the high school really liked me because I could come in and do a presentation for the kids.”
Wright said that as an academic student, it feels good to give education to students.
“That’s why I do this,” he said. “I enjoy being with the kids and working with them, especially one-on-one. I can help do projects with them and technical stuff. I can build electronic things, I like woodworking, outdoor cooking and making ice cream.
“The kids — whenever they cook something like that or put something together, they get a math lesson and a physics lesson and a chemistry lesson and a food safety lesson all at the same time.”
Wright said that when he was growing up in Illinois, his parents would come to the lakes area “to play on the lakes.”
“I grew up near Paris Landing and grew up near Kenlake and knew Murray very well,” he said. “My brother has lived here for a long time, and he spotted a really nice building lot close to where he lived at the time.
“He told me that I had to fly up from Florida to see this lot, and I bought it on the spot. Later on, when I retired, we built a home there, and now, we live in New Concord.”
