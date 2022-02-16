Calloway County wins DOE Regional Science Bowl

Calloway County High School won the 2022 West Kentucky Regional High School Science Bowl on Friday in a virtual competition that featured the brightest students in western Kentucky and southern Illinois.
The annual academic competition is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy and is in its 32nd year of highlighting the brightest students in the nation.
Each year, the winning team receives an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., to compete in the DOE National Science Bowl, a championship trophy to display at their school and a medallion for each team member.
Second- and third-place team members also receive a trophy and a medallion for each team member.
Calloway County took first place, edging out second-place Paducah Tilghman and third-place McCracken County. The Laker academic team will take part in the National Science Bowl April 27-May 1 in Washington.
The CCHS academic team is coached by Erica Gray.
In each round, teams competed against all other teams, where total points determined advancement.
Academic teams in western Kentucky will take part in the final day of the Governor’s Cup Region 1 competition Saturday at Murray High School. The future problem solving team event and the individual composition event were held Monday at McCracken County High School.
