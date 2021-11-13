Calloway County wins assessment competition at midpoint of WKAA schedule

The Calloway County High School academic team had the highest overall score in the West Kentucky Academic Association’s week of subject assessment tests.
The purpose of the WKAA is to help regional students prepare for the Governor’s Cup, a statewide academic competition that runs from January through March at the high school, middle school and elementary school levels.
WKAA competition begins in October, and it has three weeks of quick recall competition — where student teams compete in a College Bowl quiz format — and then a week of subject assessment tests. The schools then have three more weeks of quick recall competitions before closing its regular season with another week of subject assessment tests.
Students are able to take part in up to two subject assessment tests, which challenge them in the subjects of arts and humanities, language arts, math, science and social studies. Tests are scored on a 50-point scale.
Calloway County had 88.33 points. McCracken County was second with 72.5 points, followed by Murray at 51, Graves County at 34.83, Paducah Tilghman at 20.5, Marshall County at 12.33, Carlisle County at 3, Mayfield at 2 and Ballard Memorial at 0.5.
Owen Cody of McCracken County was first in the arts and humanities assessment with a score of 41. Paige Lauren Kight of Paducah Tilghman was second with a score of 37, and Lucy Baldwin of Graves County was third with a score of 35.
Ellie Whisman of Calloway County was first in the language arts assessment with 45 points. Caroline Wright of McCracken County was second with a score of 41, and Alice Baldwin of Graves County was third with a score of 33.
Chase Renick of Murray was first in the mathematics assessment with a score of 42. Luke Cross of Murray was second with a score of 37, and Cesar Villeda was third with a score of 35.
Cole Cannon of McCracken County was first in the science assessment with a score of 34. Baldwin and Ethan Cain of Calloway County tied for second with a score of 27.
Cody was also first in the social studies assessment with a score of 47. Villeda and Jayden Morris of Calloway County tied for second with a score of 44.
As the WKAA returns to quick recall competition next week, teams are vying for positions in the Academic Bowl, the championship series held in January. Scholarship funding is available for teams that qualify for that series.
In District 1, Hickman County leads with a record of 4-4, followed closely by Carlisle County at 4-5. Fulton is at 2-3, while Fulton County is 2-7.
In District 2, McCracken County is 6-1, while Paducah Tilghman is 5-2. Those teams are 1-1 against each other.
In District 3, Graves County and Ballard Memorial are tied at 6-3, while Mayfield is 5-3-1.
In District 4, Calloway County is 6-2, Murray is 5-3 and Marshall County is 2-6.
In District 5, Caldwell County is 3-2, while Livingston Central is 1-3-1 and Crittenden County is 1-4.
McCracken County leads the association with 29.71 points per match, while Calloway County is second with 27.5 points per match and Paducah Tilghman is third with 26.17 points per match. Murray is fourth in scoring at 23.63 points per match, followed by Graves County at 22.63 points per match.
