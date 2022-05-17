BENTON — The Kentucky State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon in front of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office in which a Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputy and a subject involved in the incident were killed.
According to a department news release, the KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting which occurred at approximately 2:10 p.m. According to the KSP, both the deputy and subject involved were pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital following the incident. The names of both the officer and the subject involved had not been released by Monday evening.
“Britainy and I ask Kentuckians to join us in holding the family and loved ones of the Calloway County Deputy in their prayers,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This deputy has paid the ultimate sacrifice today while serving our commonwealth. Let us honor the life, bravery and service of this deputy.”
U.S. Rep. James Comer, whose First Congressional District includes Marshall and Calloway counties, issued this statement Monday night: “On behalf of Kentucky’s First District, my condolences are with the family of the Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputy who tragically lost his life today in Marshall County. We mourn the loss of a brave public servant gone far too soon.”
KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation. To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.
