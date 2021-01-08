Cody Mason first got interested in carpentry when his mother, Jana, expressed an interest in having some outdoor furniture made.
“So, I built some and thought it was pretty fun,” said Mason, a junior at Calloway County High School.
“Then I started building outdoor furniture for other people and selling it every now and then. And, now I’m building houses.”
In addition to school, Mason is working full-time at KCB Homes in Murray.
That drive to apply what he has learned in classes at the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center, and putting that into practice “on the job,” has led to Mason being chosen as the Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Student of the Week.
“Cody stands out because he wants to learn,” said Brian Provine, his carpentry instructor, in nominating him. “I’ve known Cody for a long time. He’s a student that sits in class, listens, and when the time comes to go to the shop and implement what he’s learned ... that’s what he’s there for.”
According to Provine, Mason is making the most of every opportunity to learn, even though in-class instruction has been hampered by school closings related to COVID-19.
“He’s been working full-time, he keeps up with the online assignments. He’s making money and just taking advantage of all the bad things (like COVID closing school), whereas a lot of students might sit and not do anything. He’s working. He’s been great,” Provine said.
Mason, 16, says he is drawn to carpentry “because I like to work outside, and seeing stuff built is just kind of a neat thing.”
After high school, he may look into trade school while continuing to work. His goals include earning his general contracting license and eventually starting his own home construction company.
He is the son of Michael and Jana Mason.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through April 30 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center, this year’s 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton, Marshall County Technical Center, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, and the Paducah Innovation Hub.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in areas such as industrial maintenance, carpentry, machine tool technology, automotive technology, welding and electricity that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.