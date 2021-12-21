California woman offers room in her house to tornado victim

After devastating tornadoes tore through western Kentucky the night of Dec. 10, there have been thousands of people from across the country volunteering to help with clean-up or making donations.
People are doing what they can and giving what they can in an effort to help tornado-ravaged areas and their residents get back on their feet.
One woman in California was so touched after watching news of the devastation that she wants to provide a room in her house to a tornado victim who has lost everything.
Maureen Daley lives in a house in Newport Beach with a spare room that she can offer. It is more than 1,900 miles from Paducah, but she wants to do what she can to help.
“There’s got to be somebody my age who just needs a place to go to for a while until they clean up out there,” she told The Sun last week. “I just want to offer a bedroom to somebody out here in California, especially if they have nothing.”
Daley is looking for a single person who is “60ish” — she prefers that person to be a woman — who needs a place to live.
Daley understands her house is not a short distance from western Kentucky.
“But if they have nothing — let’s say they had a trailer or an apartment or something like that that’s gone — it’s not like they have to move a bunch of stuff,” she said. “They’re probably just trying to get their thoughts together.
“Anyway, I just thought that if everybody did this — if we just adopted somebody and just helped them. I’ve got plenty of room.”
Daley said what she has is “just a bedroom” that has a bed and a closet and a WiFi connection.
“They would have to share a bathroom with my 28-year-old who works with Disney,” she said. “He doesn’t work for Disney out here; he works for Disney Cruise Ships. So, they would have to share a bathroom with him, but that’s no big deal. He’s not home that much.”
Daley said using what we have to help others “is the least any of us could do.”
Daley’s home is in the southern end of the Los Angeles metropolitan area and is about four miles from the Pacific Ocean.
The provided photo, courtesy of Realtor.com, shows a three-bedroom, three-bath house in a neighborhood full of houses. Daley has been at this home since 2009.
“It’s not a bad area,” she said of her neighborhood. “I can’t offer much — I don’t like cooking and all that stuff — but they can sleep and hang out. I can drive them places if they need to go somewhere.
“I just thought if we all did something, it might help.”
Daley is a private flight attendant who works on private jets.
“I’ve flown Elon Musk,” she said. “I have flown President (George W.) Bush; I flew Kamala Harris. I’ve flown everybody.
“That’s why I get overly sensitive to people who really need help and nobody does anything.”
Daley said her idea to put a tornado victim up in her house is a simple one.
“I just can’t believe more people don’t do it, especially people who I know could do it,” she said. “That’s what breaks my heart: I know they could do it. If I can do it, anyone can do it.”
Daley was driven to action after watching newscasts about the tornado.
“There was this one dude — I just wanted to grab him and say, ‘You can live with me,’ ” she said. “He had to escape — he had to hide because the wall collapsed. He was in a bathroom, sucking the air over where the bathtub should have been until he was found.
“I was just watching that. I don’t know how he survived, and now, he doesn’t have anything. Nothing — not a pair of socks. It just broke my heart. He kept saying how lucky he was and I thought, ‘I wish I had an ounce of him.’ ”
Daley said she would pay the airline ticket for someone to come out and take her up on her room offer.
“It sucks because it’s Christmas,” she said. “So, maybe they don’t want to leave, even if they don’t have anything. Even with nothing, that’s their home.”
Daley hopes her offer will inspire others — maybe people closer to the damaged areas — to do the same.
“Maybe people aren’t thinking outside of their little box,” she said. “I’m not the only one with an extra bedroom.
“You know, you can adopt a pet or you can foster a pet for a week or three weeks. It’s as simple as that, to rescue someone for a few weeks. That way, the rescue teams can get in there and clean up what they’ve got to clean and at least give someone a place to go for a couple of weeks or a month. It seems so simple, and yet, I’m surprised more people don’t do it.”
Those interested in being sheltered in the room in Daley’s house in Newport Beach should send an email to newportbeachroomoffer@gmail.com. Emails should include the inquiring person’s name, age and gender as well as a brief description of themselves and a way for them to be contacted. Daley asks that only serious inquiries reach out.
