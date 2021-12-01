A man suspected of passing or attempting to pass counterfeit money in Paducah and in Arizona was arrested Sunday evening, thanks to alert officers and loss prevention employees.
Paducah Police Officer Noah Willett was dispatched to the Walmart on Irvin Cobb Drive on Sunday afternoon in reference to a man who had passed fake cash, according to a police news release.
During his investigation, police said Willett found out the same suspect had passed counterfeit money Saturday at the Walmart on Hinkleville Road and at a local pharmacy.
A few hours later, loss prevention employees at the Hinkleville Road Walmart called police to report the suspect who allegedly passed the bills on Saturday was back in the store.
Authorities said officers went to the store and found the man — identified as Jesse J. Bowman, 43, of San Francisco — in a car on the parking lot. They allegedly found in his possession counterfeit $10 and $20 bills.
According to the arrest report, during an interview, Bowman told Det. Ryan Hudson he did not know the money was fake. However, while Bowman was being interviewed by detectives, officers learned he was suspected of passing counterfeit money at a Walmart store in Avondale, Arizona, as well, police said.
Bowman was arrested on charges of first-degree forgery and four counts of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and was brought to McCracken County Regional Jail.
A search warrant was obtained for Bowman’s room at a local motel. There, authorities said officers found more counterfeit money, a printer with counterfeit money still on it, a paper cutter and other items, including several prepaid debit cards.
