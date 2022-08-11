PADNWS-08-11-22 ROTARY - PHOTO

Waterways Council Senior Vice President Deb Calhoun shares information about the marine industry and the inland waterways’ role in the industry at the Rotary Club of Paducah meeting Wednesday.

 HANNAH SAAD | The Sun

Deb Calhoun, senior vice president of Waterways Council, Inc., shared information on the marine industry and Paducah’s role as the “epicenter of the marine industry” along inland waterways at the Rotary Club of Paducah meeting Wednesday afternoon.

Waterways Council’s primary mission, Calhoun said, is focusing on maintaining an efficient inland waterways system. In addition to those who use inland waterways for commercial purposes, there are also other beneficiaries the Waterways Council represents, such as fishers, freshwater suppliers and recreational boaters.

