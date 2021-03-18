PRINCETON — The Caldwell County Board of Education had its regular meeting Monday and heard an update on in-person learning.
In a written statement, Malissa Thomas, principal for Caldwell County Elementary, said, “We are excited to be able to bring in our students four days a week, and we are making all of the necessary arrangements in order to ensure an environment that is as safe as we can possibly make it.”
The board also approved a request from the Media Library asking to host a book fair.
Caldwell County High School Athletic bids were discussed and approved. Athletic Director Kim Farmer compiled the lowest bids for each item, and underscored them for board consideration.
The board conducted a lengthy negotiation of summer school pay rates and decided to finalize summer plans by implementing option 3 — a flat pay rate.
Some board members believe that it’s an advantage for an unusual school year.
“If we can get our teachers teaching our students and they recognize the teacher and perform better, I think its best,” board member Kim Cook said.
Stacy Brantley, a retired teacher who also sits on the board, is in favor of paying a flat rate for the summer. “I just want to give them as much as we can. And I feel like that would be the best option.”
The board stressed that summer instruction is essential to maximize student capacity to bounce back from last year’s pandemic school year.
Superintendent Heath Cartwright is concerned with “deficient skills that are going to have to be retaught.”
Cartwright referenced Caldwell County’s 14.6% incident rate. He informed the board there is zero staff in isolation and zero staff in quarantine. One student is in isolation.
Nine students are in quarantine — one student is a virtual student, and five of the remaining eight students belong to two separate families.
Cartwright went on to say “there has been a steady increase throughout the spring semester.”
This week, 89% of Caldwell County School students will be returning. Eighty-seven% of primary students are returning to class, with 53 students attending virtually. Eighty-six% of elementary students are returning with 57 opting for virtual learning. Eighty-nine% of middle school students are returning, and 55 will be virtual. Fifty-five high school students will be virtual, with 90% of the student body returning.
Daniel Bean, Caldwell Primary School principal shared in his report that “hopefully as we return to in-person instruction, we will get to start doing more of the extras that make meaningful and memorable experiences for our students.”
Bean informed the board that Fridays are reserved for extra instructional resources to support individual needs.
Stephen Smiley, Caldwell County Middle School principal, reported to the Board, “we have been very busy trying to reach parents about failing students.”
To work on remediation, Fridays will be reserved for helping middle school students get caught up. Also, career and rotation classes are replaced with kid conferencing and missing assignment schedules.
Freshman and sophomore students have met with their pathway teachers and guidance counselors and have signed up for classes for the 2021-22 school year.
High school students will undertake an Individual Learning Plan that will help them discover career options and identify their strengths and weaknesses.
A member of the public asked how many staff members were vaccinated. The board did not have the numbers on hand, but Cartwright said the number is between a third and a half.
Another concern raised at the meeting was mask-wearing in hallways.
The board confirmed masks must be worn at all times except when eating. Lunches will be staggered to reduce traffic.
