The Caldwell County Republican Party issued a resolution Tuesday condemning and censuring Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for “impugn(ing) the honor of a sitting Republican president.”
The resolution was adopted unanimously by all of the members of the Caldwell County Republican Party Executive Committee.
The impetus for the resolution comes from McConnell’s statement on Jan. 19 regarding the assault on the U.S. Capitol.
“The mob was fed lies,” the resolution quotes McConnell as saying on the Senate floor. “They were provoked by the president and other powerful people.”
It also accuses McConnell of refusing to support further investigation into “allegations of voter irregularities and refused to support fellow senators (Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri) in their quest for formal review.”
The resolution further states that “Senator McConnell has abandoned his Republican Party base by doing so.”
The resolution “formally condemns and censures Senator McConnell and demands he retract his statements impugning the honor of President Donald J. Trump, forthwith, without delay and with all possible dispatch.”
The resolution was posted on the Facebook page of George Marshall, a member of the Caldwell County Republican Party.
Caldwell County Republican Party Chairwoman Sheila Hodges said the resolution came out of requests from members of the local party to take action against McConnell.
“As leaders to the Republican Party for our local county, the executive committee felt like it was our responsibility to listen to what our members here in the community said,” she said. “After all, that’s what our job is, to represent the people.
“They were very,very unhappy with what has taken place, so we felt like we should do what they asked us to.”
Hodges said although the four members of the executive committee agreed with its membership on the issue, it would have considered the action even if they did not.
“We feel like our members that regularly attend our meetings and vote, that we have to listen to them,” she said. “It’s not about us; it’s about representing those in our community.
“We just got an unbelievably overwhelming, unanimous (voice) that ... McConnell wasn’t listening. They voted for him and a lot of them voted because we got out and, basically, told them that McConnell was going to support President Trump — because that’s what he said he was going to do, and then, he didn’t do it.”
The committee took into account how its members felt on the issue, Hodges said.
“We kind of took a poll with them,” she said. “We wanted to make sure. ... I was called out on Facebook several times and asked to do this. We probably had between 40 and 60 people that had asked me.”
