PRINCETON — The Caldwell County Republican Party hosted a forum for state representative and district judge candidates on Tuesday, May 3, where different candidates had a chance to share their stances with prospective voters.
The Republican Party has held these forums for offices where there is more than one Republican candidate on the primary ballot. The district judge runs unaffiliated, so all candidates for that office were in attendance. State Sen. Whitney Westerfield, R, was also present and spoke to the audience.
The forum took place at the Caldwell County Courthouse, where Sheila Hodges, chair of the Caldwell County Republican Party, thanked the public for coming out to inform themselves and thanked candidates for participating.
Bridgie Miller served as moderator and explained the candidates were given three questions in advance that they would have 15 minutes total to answer. No audience questions were allowed due to the time limit, but candidates were free to stay after the forum and speak with voters. When one candidate was speaking, the other was in a holding area that meant they could not hear their opponent’s answers.
The first candidates to participate were for District 8 state representative. The three questions each were asked are:
1. “What makes you qualified to represent the voters in Kentucky District House 8 as our representative, and what would be your duties if so elected?”
2. “What is your stance on rescinding our state income tax and increasing the state sales tax to replace that lost revenue?”
3. “The Republican Party has been very consistent on abortion issues for years. Now, we’re dealing with parental rights issues concerning the LGBTQ in our schools and communities. How would you represent your constituents on these issues, if so elected?”
Larry Curling, the current judge-executive in Caldwell County, was the first to speak. For the first question, he said he is a lifelong Princeton president, and worked in the school system for 32 years — 20 as a teacher and 12 as an administrator. He has also served in county government for the last eight years.
Curling said working in county government has allowed him to learn what counties need. He specifically mentioned the discretionary fund, which he explained counties can apply to use to make road improvements.
“That fund is very important to counties, and that’s something I’d definitely push for,” he said.
He explained he has listened to residents daily in his work with the public, and spoke about his “boots on the ground” approach to meeting needs. Curling said he would work to defend constitutional rights and be a good steward of tax dollars, and that he would work to “represent all citizens, not just Republicans.”
On the second question, Curling said he felt the lack of workforce was second behind drugs in the problems counties are facing. He noted that he believes working is a good thing, and rewarding this would attract more jobs. However, he offered the following:
“One thing you have to keep in mind (is) these people on a limited income,” he said. “So, I would not be in favor of taxing food or prescription drugs.”
Curling used his experience in the school system to answer the third question.
“Parents are passionate about their education,” he said.
Curling mentioned Senate Bill 1, which gives superintendents the power to set school curriculum. He thinks this is a good thing because the superintendent is appointed by the school board, who is appointed by the parents. This means that the parents are — in a roundabout way — responsible for the curriculum. He also added he thinks school board elections should be every two years.
Walker Thomas, who is the incumbent, answered the first question by stating he was a lifelong Republican. He is currently the chairman of the Veterans Military Affairs and Public Protection Committee, as well as serving on the Agriculture, Transportation, Local Government and Capital Projects committees. Thomas said he feels you have to balance experience with newness when it comes to this office.
Thomas also explained the House had already achieved lower income tax, in his answer to the second question.
“We did that this year. I am proud to be a co-sponsor of House Bill 8,” Thomas said.
He said this bill will work to slowly wean Kentucky off income tax by using a trigger mechanism. If Kentucky reaches $13.5 million in income tax by next year, which Walker said it is projected to do, then income tax will drop half a%. If it reaches the next goal, it will drop again. The hope with this system is to eventually wean Kentucky off income tax.
Thomas also mentioned Kentucky needs to move toward tax exempt military pensions so that retired military personnel will want to come live in local areas.
For the third question, Thomas described it as a “Godly war.” He feels that people need to focus back on their families, which he said is the main core that the Republican Party has. He also said that people are looking to divide citizens, but “we are all United States citizens.”
He also wanted residents to know he and his wife are active in the communities he represents. They are involved in various ways, and he encouraged them to reach out if they have needs he can help with.
The next candidates to participate were for district judge in the 56th judicial district. The candidates were asked the following three questions:
1. “What education, experience and background makes you qualified to hold the position of 56th District Court Judge in Caldwell County, and what are the duties of that office?”
2. “We have a serious drug problem in this district. The police are being held accountable, and now the judges are being held equally accountable by the public. What is your stance on crime and punishment, and how would you — if elected — mete out justice to repeat offenders?”
3. “Where, if anywhere, do you see that voters can work with our legislators to adopt, amend or rescind laws to assist you, if elected in carrying out your duties as district judge?”
Brandon Knoth shared that he graduated Lyon County High School, holds a bachelor’s degree in government, sociology and criminology, and has a law degree from the University of Louisville. He clerked for Lisa Hughes while in law school, and she is now on the state supreme court. Knoth served as Lyon County attorney for eight years, and was appointed as Master Commissioner by Judge C.A. Woodall in 2018. He also shared that as county attorney, he had to be present in court almost every time the district judge was, so he has experience in a wide variety of cases.
When asked the second question, Knoth said the following:
“You need to be a good listener. When someone comes to court — they want their day in court, the opportunity to be heard.”
Knoth acknowledged that drug addiction is a huge problem, and said judges are required to strike a balance between punishing the crime and treating the addiction itself. He said judges and lawyers can lose sight of the potential that people before them possess. Knoth believes in encouraging treatment while balancing community and public safety.
For the third question, Knoth said one of the biggest problems he has seen is the access to justice. He said courts are slow, and the longer the process takes, the more money it’s costing the county. While the addition of another district judge will help with the caseload, he noted other offices of the court will need additional resources. Clerks will have double the docket to deal with, and lawyers will have more cases. He feels there need to be more resources available.
He also said mental health has become a major problem in the community, especially with the recent pandemic. He does not think the courts are currently perfectly set up to deal with mental health issues.
Matt Schalk spoke next, as he will appear second on the ballot. He said he graduated from Northern Kentucky University and has operated his own law practice for many years. However, he then added the following:
“You don’t learn how to be an effective lawyer — or judge, for that matter — by going to law school. Law school gives you the fundamentals. You have to practice over time, day in and day out, learning as you go.”
Schalk said he has covered a variety of cases over his career. He also worked many jobs before becoming a lawyer that he feels gave him skills to effectively communicate with a wide range of people from different backgrounds. Schalk said he has the background, patience, experience and common sense to hold this office.
Regarding the second question, he called drugs the “scourge” of our community and noted it’s a supply and demand industry. He said a person who is incarcerated for possession won’t have their addiction go away, and if they are serious about treatment, he believes they have about a 50-50 chance of kicking the habit. Schalk feels that if jail and treatment aren’t effective, people should look at the demand for a solution. He said parents have to care about what their children are doing, and young people need to be educated about drugs.
Schalk said it will take “education, awareness and strong community support” to fix this problem.
As for the third question, Schalk reiterated that the area needs more drug education funding, and that voters should share this need with Congress. He said we need to get serious about tackling the drug problem with the youth first. Schalk said if we can reduce the demand for drugs, he feels the court docket will also be reduced.
Jenni Nelson was the last candidate to speak. She said she’s been an attorney since 2005 and went to law school at the University of Louisville. She was appointed as a trial commissioner in 2009, meaning she can act as a judge when needed in situations (however, she is unable to sentence jail time in this role). She has also signed emergency protection orders and warrants, regarding mental health cases through this position.
Nelson shared that she believes the dependency, abuse and neglect coverage of the district court is very important, and not an area people know enough about. Nelson started fostering through the courts and has adopted two children.
“I think this is the court that most people will have in their lives,” said Nelson, “... and that is why I want to be your next district judge.”
On the second question, Nelson said the drug problem will not go away if the dealers are eliminated.
She shared how when the area had eliminated oxycodone, it gained a heroin epidemic. When heroin was eliminated, the area gained a fentanyl epidemic. Nelson said that looking for someone to blame is a waste of time, and that instead people need to familiarize themselves with the programs available to help beat addiction. She said she feels that a judge needs to be able to recognize when someone is really trying to get better and give them a chance.
Nelson also shared that through the popularity of social media, people have become more aware of how the justice system works, and as such, the actions of those involved are now more heavily reviewed by the public. Nelson noted she welcomes that, and feels it makes her a better judge.
“I want people to look,” Nelson said. “Question.”
Nelson’s answer to the third question centered around public support.
She explained that in order for programs to exist, they need funding, and that funding comes as a result of public support. People need to get excited about programs being offered, so that they get the attention they need to continue helping communities. She gave examples, such as kinship care, which provides funding for foster children to be taken in by members of their own families, who otherwise wouldn’t be able to support them, and the batterer intervention program, which is a long-term program dealing with abusers as the courts often see repeat offenders. Nelson said that people need to be given the tools to stop the cycle.
The primary election is scheduled for May 17.
