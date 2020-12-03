Caldwell judge-executive creates Christmas decorations

PRINCETON — There are some nuances to this year’s Christmas decorations at the Caldwell County Courthouse, and the fiscal court is putting together a fun way to bring more happiness to citizens’ holiday season.
Caldwell Judge-Executive Larry Curling created many of the Christmas decorations on the courthouse, from Christmas trees to stars. Then, last week, Curling and his wife, Sherry, and District 4 Magistrate Jeff Simms put them up at the courthouse.
“We were shut down for a long time in Kentucky,” Curling said. “It was several weeks. Over the weekend, you couldn’t go anywhere and it was too cold to really go out and do a whole lot in the yard, so I went to the garage and started making Christmas trees.
“I just took some wood — it’s easy to make triangles. I’m not very good at carpentry, so I can make a triangle, I can make a star, and that’s what I stuck with.”
Curling said he made more than 20 decorations and bought several of the lights during a time when they were 75% off at no cost to the county.
“I felt like it was going to be a tough year on everybody,” he said. “I wanted to go a little extra. I knew that this virus — it’s not going away until they find a cure, until they get a vaccine. So, I decided to do a little extra this year.”
Curling said working on the decorations reminded him of when he was a fifth-grade teacher.
“I did this for my classroom over Thanksgiving,” he said. “When those kids would come in the Monday morning after Thanksgiving, their eyes would just light up, and I really enjoyed that, and they really enjoyed it. I see some of my kids nowadays, and they would mention those Christmas lights inside my classroom.
“It’s really a kind of way to put a memory in a person. I can remember the courthouse had the lights strung across each corner when I was a boy. Those things kind of stick with you, and I think it’s going to be a memory for some of these younger kids.”
Curling said that Road Supervisor Wendell Lane also helped to put up the courthouse decorations and David Waldrum welded the braces for the decorations.
Another addition to this Christmas season has the fiscal court giving away gift cards to the first person who correctly answers questions about local Christmas lighting posted on the Caldwell County Government Information Facebook page.
“Right now, we have between 20 and 30 gift cards to give away,” Curling said. “We’ve had an influx of generous gifts from citizens and elected officials. We’re trying to get (cards for) every locally-owned restaurant around here.”
Curling said the contest was a fun way to put some money back into local restaurants and to add some fun to the holiday season.
