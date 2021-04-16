PRINCETON — The Caldwell County Fiscal Court hosted a special meeting April 13 before the regularly scheduled fiscal court meeting.
There was no public comments regarding the County Road Aid Cooperative Program Agreement between the state, Caldwell County, the Transportation Cabinet, and the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid.
“This year the amount estimated that we will get from the state is $986,660,” Magistrate Brent Stallins said.
The council also heard the first reading of the fiscal year 2021-22 budget for Caldwell County. The budget’s total is $8,502,352.
Other business included:
• Delinquent utility bills for Caldwell County total $196,761; Community Development Block Grant funds will be administered by Pennyrile Allied Community Services, Inc.
• There will be a tire recycling event on April 26.
• Applied for a Household Hazardous Waste Grant.
• Treasurer’s transfers were approved.
• Authorization to pay bills as presented was approved.
• Members from the fire department and sheriff’s office recognized dispatchers for Dispatcher Appreciation Week.
• Stallins announced that Caldwell County and its residents were recognized for achieving the state’s highest participation rate for internet access mapping.
