PRINCETON — The Christmas spirit is evident at the Caldwell County Courthouse. Both the north and south ends of the 1938 courthouse have elaborate Christmas lights and messages — decorations that make a dramatic impression in this county of 12,581 people.
The attention-getting display is the work of Larry Curling, who completes his term as county judge-executive on Jan. 2. And it’s all done at his personal expense.
The Christmas decorating project started 2019, his first year in office, and he added more decorations with each passing year. He goes to different businesses and buys lights at after-Christmas sales, loading up by making purchases when decorations are 75% off.
“When I was elected, I wanted to give back a little, so I bought it all. I don’t think the taxpayers would like spending tax money on that.”
The idea came long before he considered holding public office. He is a retired school administrator and football coach, but the idea was conceived years ago when he taught fifth-graders.
“I would go to the classroom over the Thanksgiving holiday and decorate the classroom with lights, which would hang from the ceiling and bulletin boards. It was neat seeing the kids’ eyes light up on Monday. I got a lot of enjoyment from it. I see some of those kids (who are now adults) — and they still remind me of the lights in the classroom. It’s a memory that will live forever.”
It’s a process that has been “all trial and error,” he said, “and it does take time.” During the COVID lockdown, he spent many weekends in his garage making decorations.
He has been aided by the county’s road department workers, who made braces for the lights so they could be secured to the building. Vices were made to clamp into suitable areas so drilling into the concrete would be avoided. Scouring the internet resulted in new ideas each year. Christmas is the major display, requiring four to five weekends to get the work completed so it is on public view by the day before Thanksgiving.
The popularity of the Christmas lights prompted him to develop eye-catching visual displays for other times during the year, such as Valentine’s Day, graduation, July 4th and Veterans Day.
Curling said his wife, Sherry, has been invaluable in developing the project from year to year. “Sherry has been a big help — she’s my little elf, and always has had some great ideas.”
This year, however, was significantly different for the Curlings, who attend Southside Baptist Church.
On July 19, Sherry fell and hit her head. After initial treatment, she had to be lifeflighted to Vanderbilt Medical Center where she underwent surgery.
“She had bleeding inside her skull,” he said. “Her brain was pushed over an inch and a half. They removed part of her skull, and we were told she wasn’t going to live.”
But she has survived, and returns to Vanderbilt Wednesday (Dec. 7) to have that portion of her skull replaced. “She has come a long way — but it is a struggle. These type of accidents take a long time to recover.” He said the family was blessed by a multitude of messages. “That has made the biggest difference, and we ask to keep the prayers coming,” he said.
Curling did not file for re-election, but instead was a candidate in the May Republican primary for state representative. He said losing that race “worked out for the best. Since Sherry’s accident, that’s pretty much taken most of my time. The Lord took care of me and knew exactly where I needed to be. I couldn’t have gone to Frankfort and leave her.”
The courthouse display has resulted in plenty of compliments from townspeople, including Kyle Noffsinger, pastor of Southside Baptist Church.
“Larry and his precious wife have been through so much in 2022, and yet he still managed to remind his community that Christmas is all about Christ,” Noffsinger said.
This story originally appeared on Kentucky Today, the online news website of the Kentucky Baptist Convention.
