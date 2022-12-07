COURTHOUSE PHOTO

The Caldwell County Courthouse in Princeton is decorated for Christmastime.

 ABIGAIL WRIGHT | Times Leader

PRINCETON — The Christmas spirit is evident at the Caldwell County Courthouse. Both the north and south ends of the 1938 courthouse have elaborate Christmas lights and messages — decorations that make a dramatic impression in this county of 12,581 people.

The attention-getting display is the work of Larry Curling, who completes his term as county judge-executive on Jan. 2. And it’s all done at his personal expense.

