PRINCETON — The Caldwell County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Pennyrile Area Development District, Community and Economic Development is applying for funds for a leak detection meter project.
The Caldwell County Water Department is seeking to install 60 new leak detection meters throughout the county’s four districts, officials said.
Other technology and mechanisms exist to mitigate water loss. However, the leak detection meters will be read electronically every morning to assess and monitor water flow, helping determine the source of the leak.
Potential funding sources include a Community Development Block Grant and State Revolving Fund loans.
Caldwell County Judge-Executive Larry Curling said the meters will be installed in strategic areas throughout the county.
He said leaks cost the county money, and the quicker the leak can be found and repairs can be made, more money and water is saved.
“It takes hours and hours, sometimes over a day to find a leak,” Curling said.
The application is under review — $400,000 in state grants are being requested, officials said.
