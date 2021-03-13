PRINCETON — March 12 marked one year since Pennyrile Allied Community Services (PACS), shut down in-person services and activities at its senior centers. There are nine senior centers in the nine counties PACS serves — Caldwell, Christian, Crittendon, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Muhlenberg, Todd and Trigg.
Rachel Newman, director of Aging Programs at PACS, said, “We served 6,820 more meals in Caldwell County than we did in 2019.” The number of meals that PACS provided last year tripled, compared to 2019.
The Caldwell County Senior Center in Princeton continues to provide resources for its members and visitors during the pandemic. Every day at 11:30 a.m., a drive-thru style grab-and-go lunch program serves 15 or so residents.
Kelly Coleman has been a PACS employee for 21 years and has been the director at Princeton’s Caldwell County Senior Center for a year. A staff of five are responsible for organizing, preparing and delivering the meals for the lunch program.
Dottie Bruce has been working at the Caldwell County Senior Center for two years.
“I enjoy the people, and I enjoy the people I work with, and that’s why I’m here, really, it gives me something to do,” Bruce said.
She started working with PACS through a Title V job training program funded by Older Americans Act grants. Residents 55 or older are eligible for the program.
Newman said the program is “for anyone, 55 or older, that would like job skills that will get them back into the workforce.”
The drive-thru meal program started in March 2020, although meal delivery at PACS senior centers has been going on for many years.
Tommy Drennan and Carter Jones, PACS employees, deliver boxed lunches to Caldwell County residents at 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. The meals for Caldwell and Todd counties are prepared and picked up in Hopkinsville.
Drennan lived in Lexington for 23 years, before relocating to Princeton. He also spent time as a correctional officer for several years at the Kentucky State Prison. When he has free time, he enjoys fishing.
In February, PACS began including activity exercises such as Wordsearch books and craft projects with the boxed lunches.
“Honestly, we haven’t heard a lot of complaints or feedback or anything from the seniors. Of course, they’re dying to get back to the senior center, to the daily socialization, but they have adapted really well,” Newman said.
Most senior centers have exercise equipment, pool tables, poker tables, bingo and shuffleboards available for visitors and members.
The city of Princeton allocates funds for the senior center every year. Caldwell County also organizes funds for annual distribution for senior centers. Title III funding, under the Older Americans Act, provides grant money as well.
The PACS senior centers are closed to the public, per Gov. Andy Beshear’s orders; however, homemaking services and meal deliveries continue during the pandemic. Volunteering is paused at the moment as well. Donations are still accepted.
Interested seniors can contact the Pennyrile Aging and Disability Resource Center at 866-844-4396. A monthly meal calendar can be found at Pennyrile Area Development District’s website.
