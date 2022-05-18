Here are the unofficial primary results for Caldwell County:
United States Senator — 1st Congressional District (Republican)
Arnold Blankenship — 71
Valerie “Dr. Val” Fredrick — 48
Paul V. Hamilton — 33
Rand Paul — 1,302
John Schiess — 7
Tami L. Stainfield — 31
State Representative — 8th Representative District (Republican)
Larry Curling — 1,210
Walker Wood Thomas — 309
County Clerk (Republican)
Jenny Phelps Clark — 438
Jennifer Watson Hale — 975
Kristina Thompson — 110
Sheriff (Republican)
Chris Noel — 540
Brent E. McDowell — 103
Don Weedman — 612
Jeremy Hillyard — 26
Steve Caldwell — 67
William “Keith” Suits — 184
Jailer (Republican)
William H. Harper — 548
Joe Don Doom — 410
Douglas L. Martin Sr. — 481
Coroner (Republican)
Dewayne Trafford — 978
Kevin A. Lane — 490
Magistrate — 1st Magisterial District (Republican)
Elbert Bennett — 129
Jan Vied — 89
Donnie Conway — 186
Magistrate — 2nd Magisterial District (Republican)
Shirley Boyd Gray — 118
Clyde Harvey Ortt — 59
Jeff Boone — 137
Magistrate — 3rd Magisterial District (Republican)
Jennifer Choate — 135
Brent Stallins — 168
Magistrate — 4th Magisterial District (Republican)
Jeffrey Alex Simms — 322
Trent Burton — 126
Chase Peyton Mitchell — 51
United States Senator — 1st Congressional District (Democratic)
Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr. — 213
Charles Booker — 644
Ruth Gao — 95
John Merrill — 201
Sheriff (Democratic)
John “Big John” Lundstrom — 265
Shawn Young — 300
Jon S. Pettit — 546
James Trent Fox — 187
District Judge — 56th Judicial District 1st Division (nonpartisan)
Brandon Knoth — 1,128
Matt Schalk — 1,093
Jennifer S. Nelson — 689
