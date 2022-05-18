Here are the unofficial primary results for Caldwell County:

United States Senator — 1st Congressional District (Republican)

Arnold Blankenship — 71

Valerie “Dr. Val” Fredrick — 48

Paul V. Hamilton — 33

Rand Paul — 1,302

John Schiess — 7

Tami L. Stainfield — 31

State Representative — 8th Representative District (Republican)

Larry Curling — 1,210

Walker Wood Thomas — 309

County Clerk (Republican)

Jenny Phelps Clark — 438

Jennifer Watson Hale — 975

Kristina Thompson — 110

Sheriff (Republican)

Chris Noel — 540

Brent E. McDowell — 103

Don Weedman — 612

Jeremy Hillyard — 26

Steve Caldwell — 67

William “Keith” Suits — 184

Jailer (Republican)

William H. Harper — 548

Joe Don Doom — 410

Douglas L. Martin Sr. — 481

Coroner (Republican)

Dewayne Trafford — 978

Kevin A. Lane — 490

Magistrate — 1st Magisterial District (Republican)

Elbert Bennett — 129

Jan Vied — 89

Donnie Conway — 186

Magistrate — 2nd Magisterial District (Republican)

Shirley Boyd Gray — 118

Clyde Harvey Ortt — 59

Jeff Boone — 137

Magistrate — 3rd Magisterial District (Republican)

Jennifer Choate — 135

Brent Stallins — 168

Magistrate — 4th Magisterial District (Republican)

Jeffrey Alex Simms — 322

Trent Burton — 126

Chase Peyton Mitchell — 51

United States Senator — 1st Congressional District (Democratic)

Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr. — 213

Charles Booker — 644

Ruth Gao — 95

John Merrill — 201

Sheriff (Democratic)

John “Big John” Lundstrom — 265

Shawn Young — 300

Jon S. Pettit — 546

James Trent Fox — 187

District Judge — 56th Judicial District 1st Division (nonpartisan)

Brandon Knoth — 1,128

Matt Schalk — 1,093

Jennifer S. Nelson — 689

