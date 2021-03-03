PRINCETON -- The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch has arrested a Caldwell County man on charges related to child sexual abuses material.
Authorities said an investigation involving William Guill, 46, started after the KSP Electronic Crime Branch discovered Guill engaging in sexually explicit communication with a child online.
State police said the investigation led to an interview at a home in Paducah on March 2, where equipment used in the crime was seized and taken to KSP's forensic laboratory for examination.
The investigation is ongoing.
KSP said Guill is currently charged with one count of promoting a minor (under 16) in a sexual performance, class-B felony; one count of prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor, class-D felony; and distribution of obscene matter to minors, class-A misdemeanor.
Guill was lodged in the Caldwell County Detention Center.
The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is comprised of more than 26 local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The mission of the ICAC Task Force, created by the U.S. Department of Justice and administrated by the Kentucky State Police, is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations, authorities said.
That support encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services, prevention and community education.
The ICAC program was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenager using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity of predators searching for unsupervised contact with underaged victims, authorities said.
