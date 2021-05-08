PRINCETON — Caldwell County Fiscal Court District 1 Magistrate Elbert Bennett faces two separate charges and is scheduled for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. May 24 at the Caldwell County Courthouse.
The case involving the 72-year-old Bennett, of Fredonia, is in its initial stages.
Caldwell County Attorney Roy Massey IV said, “Section 150 of the Kentucky Constitution provides a magistrate can be removed from office if ‘convicted of a felony, or such high misdemeanor as may be prescribed by law.’ ”
Bennett is charged with operating a non-motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, and sexual abuse in the third degree, authorities said.
Massey noted the state’s Office of the Attorney General has appointed Clint Prow of Webster County as special prosecutor in the case.
Magistrate’s role
The fiscal court is a body of elected officials. In Caldwell County, there are five publicly elected officials responsible for “setting policy, enacting ordinances, approving the budget, and other services,” according to the Caldwell County government website.
Four magistrates — Bennett, Jeff Boone, Brent Stallins and Jeffrey Alex Simms — preside over four Caldwell County districts.
Magistrates have the power, according to Chapter 67 of the Kentucky Revised Statutes, to enact ordinances, issue regulations, levy taxes, issue bonds, appropriate funds, and employ personnel in the performance of essential county government operations.
The court may appropriate funds for the lawful purposes of selling and conveying real estate or property, and buy land for county use, according to the statute.
The court also provides for the prisoners of Caldwell County Jail.
The fiscal court has vast influence and broad duties and power to enact and enforce those duties.
The fiscal court meets every second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 9 a.m. at the Caldwell County Courthouse.
Recusal,
appointment
Initially, Natalie White of the 56th Judicial District was assigned as regular judge for Bennett’s cases.
In a statement, White said her relations with the Bennett family gave reason to recuse herself from the proceedings.
“A judge can recuse themselves when they believe a conflict may exist, or an attorney can ask the judge to recuse from the case if they believe the judge is not impartial,” White said.
No motion for recusal was made on behalf of an attorney — White recused herself on personal grounds.
An Order Assigning Special Judge was filed May 4 with the Caldwell Circuit/District Clerk.
J. Foster Cotthof of the 3rd Judicial District Court is appointed to preside over Bennett’s cases.
Court papers
Kentucky State Police arrived at Bennett’s home in Fredonia at approximately 6:40 p.m. April 30. There, Bennett was found on Old Mexico Road driving a tractor, authorities said.
Authorities said he was later arrested because he produced a 0.086 Intoxilyzer reading. It was determined Bennett was under the influence while driving, according to the Uniform Citation filed by KSP. Bennett allegedly admitted to having approximately six beers.
State Police: Caldwell County magistrate jailed on DUI charge; cited on an allegation of sexual abuse
{child_flags:editors_pick}{child_flags:breaking}KSP: Caldwell magistrate jailed on
The initial complaint was made at approximately 6:03 p.m. for possible sexual abuse. According to the KSP citation, without consent, Bennett forced his hand down a woman’s shirt. The woman reported Bennett was able “to get a handful.”
In a statement, Princeton Mayor Dakota Young said, “We at the City of Princeton find the alleged behavior to be reprehensible, and fully support the investigation into the matter.”
Caldwell County Judge-Executive Larry Curling deferred all questions about Bennett’s status on the fiscal court to the county attorney.
Phone calls to Bennett’s listed phone number went unanswered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.