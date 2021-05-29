PADNWS-05-29-21 BENNETT ARRAIGNMENT PIC

Caldwell County Magistrate Elbert Bennett (right) and his defense attorney Emily Ward Roark virtually appears for arraignment Friday, May 28. 

 Photo courtesy of Kentucky Courts of Justice

PRINCETON — Caldwell County District 1 Magistrate Elbert Bennett appeared for his arraignment in district court Friday afternoon before special appointed Judge Foster Cotthoff and Clint Prow, special prosecutor from Webster County.

Bennett’s pre-trial conference is set for July 16 at 1 p.m.

Bennett was arrested and charged with DUI and third-degree sexual abuse last month.

During Bennett’s arraignment, defense attorney Emily Ward Roark of Bryant Law Center PSC in Paducah made a motion and entered a not guilty plea, acting on Bennett’s behalf.

Prow said he had no discovery to present and exchange; Roark informed Cotthoff she had reciprocal discovery and information.

Prow then requested Cotthoff to schedule the pre-trial conference for July, allowing him to gather more information about the complaints and charges.

