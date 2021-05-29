PRINCETON — Caldwell County District 1 Magistrate Elbert Bennett appeared for his arraignment in district court Friday afternoon before special appointed Judge Foster Cotthoff and Clint Prow, special prosecutor from Webster County.
Bennett’s pre-trial conference is set for July 16 at 1 p.m.
During Bennett’s arraignment, defense attorney Emily Ward Roark of Bryant Law Center PSC in Paducah made a motion and entered a not guilty plea, acting on Bennett’s behalf.
Prow said he had no discovery to present and exchange; Roark informed Cotthoff she had reciprocal discovery and information.
Prow then requested Cotthoff to schedule the pre-trial conference for July, allowing him to gather more information about the complaints and charges.
