PRINCETON — On Aug. 17, Gov. Andy Beshear’s office announced the state is continuing to hold accountable pharmaceutical companies that contributed to the drug epidemic.
In the news release, Beshear and lawmakers targeted pharmaceutical companies that flooded communities with opioids and other pharmaceutical drugs.
“Beshear worked with lawmakers to use $8 million from the Purdue Pharma settlement to fund 15 high-quality substance-abuse treatment centers and organizations across the state, including WestCare,” according to the news release.
The Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy managed and administered a budget of slightly more than $28 million for the 2020 fiscal year, according to the 2020 KYODCP Combined Annual Report.
“The Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy and the Kentucky Agency for Substance Abuse Policy oversees and manages a budget of $30 million with a staff of three,” according to the report.
Outlined in the report are the KYODCP and KYASAP overarching goals and core principles.
They include mobilizing community initiatives, using multiple funding streams, preventing the onset of alcohol, tobacco, and illicit drug use among youth, reducing the demand and supply for prescription and illicit drugs, promoting safer communities and family stability, and other actionable initiatives and legislation.
The local KYASAP board in Caldwell County is the Black Patch Council Local KY-ASAP Board.
Princeton Fire Chief Brent Francis said firefighting services in large cities possess grander funds and resources, therefore, those departments are staffed by paid employees, not volunteers.
As a result, resources are activated that otherwise wouldn’t be accessible to small, fire departments operated by volunteers.
“We don’t really have the opportunity to use something like Narcan because we’re not working on those calls automatically with Caldwell County EMS,” Francis said.
Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is a prescription medication administered during an opioid overdose to reverse symptoms and restore vitality.
Some of Princeton’s first responders who supply Narcan are the Princeton Police Department and Caldwell County EMS.
Naloxone kits are available at various health clinics and health providers throughout the state, including Caldwell County.
Francis said his volunteer fire department can’t respond in unison with EMS calls mostly because his volunteers work full-time jobs, and his fire department does not run a first responders program.
He noted emergency medical responders are well suited for communities that are in rural, isolated areas, such as Fredonia.
The Fredonia Valley Fire Department frequently arrives on scene before EMS, as a result of the distance from EMS service headquarters. Francis noted that department runs a first responder program, facilitating a rapid response.
“If you’re going to run a first responders program, you have to have the medical training,” Francis said.
Although EMTs and paramedics volunteer on the Princeton Fire Department, Francis said it does not run a first responder program — constituted by agreements and structure of EMS and the fire department.
He said if EMS needs physical help, the fire department is the agency they dispatch for backup assistance.
According to the Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services, “a certified First Responder is a person who has completed an approved course and received certification by KBEMS in providing pre-hospital care for both medical and trauma emergencies.”
The trained personnel are Emergency Medical Responders and have attained additional expertise and credentials outside of Emergency Medical Technician and Paramedic training and certifications.
