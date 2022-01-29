Seven weeks into clean-up and recovery efforts, Caldwell County Judge-Executive Larry Curling said he is satisfied with the progress in the county.
The county’s fiscal court discussed the status of the county’s disaster recovery operations on Tuesday, and Curling met with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday.
McConnell’s visit to the courthouse focused on producing payment strategies and exploring funding opportunities.
McConnell and his office announced the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery program may potentially be the next source of disaster recovery and rebuilding funding for the county.
“I know one thing that we asked for was the CDBG disaster grants,” Curling said. “That will help fill the gaps between FEMA and what we can pay.”
Another item addressed during the closed briefing on Thursday was the county’s road conditions.
The damage to the roads after the tornado spans approximately 10.2 miles. Repaving costs are ineligible for FEMA reimbursement.
“You’re looking at $750,000 of resurfaced roads,” Curling said.
Caldwell County is preparing to enter into the rebuilding phase. Organizing and coordinating is currently the primary goal.
Harrell Riley, Caldwell County Emergency Operations Center Disaster Relief coordinator, and Curling are determining when and where rebuild projects should begin. Prioritizing families who did not possess insurance at the time of the natural disaster is the goal, Curling noted.
Disaster assistance service provider ER Assist is helping the county with FEMA compliance and reimbursement, Curling said.
“If we can break even I’ll be happy. I don’t want it to cost the county anything,” Curling said.
When speaking about the ongoing emergency landfill operation on Dawson Road, and other debris collection and land clearing operations, Curling said county employees have reverted to their normal duties and are no longer staffed at dumpsites, burn sites, or landfills.
He said the county approved the Looks Great Services bid, which states they are to carry out the remaining debris collection, tree removal, land clearing, and hauling services within the county.
Bob Hunt, project manager for Looks Great Services, said things have been running smoothly. As of Wednesday, 151,000 cubic yards have been collected so far, and service trucks have been reduced from 15 to 4.
Hunt said the daily average is 3,000 cubic yards. He anticipates closing out the project in mid to late February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.