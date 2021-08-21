The Caldwell County Health Board gathered Thursday for a special called meeting. Present board members were Elbert Bennett, Beverly Jones, Doug James, Robert Hayes, Brock Thomas, Brandon Knoth, and Nancy P’Pool.
“There is some false information regarding vaccines out there,” said Jim Tolley, previous Pennyrile District Health Department director. “Please, if you’re in those opportunities encourage folks to get vaccinated.”
Tolley said group meetings such as the Rotary Club pose an ideal chance to disseminate accurate information about vaccines.
“There are 10 false advertisements for every truth out there,” he said.
Tolley said political arguments and public commentary — especially on social media — go against data and creates barriers to vaccinations.
Elbert Bennett, the chairman, inquired about vaccine preference.
Jones, of Caldwell Medical Associates Family Practice Clinic Fredonia, said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is suitable for senior citizens.
Jones noted she would recommend the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to patients who are not skeptical of vaccines or who are younger.
James, Caldwell Medical Center chief nursing officer, added certain populations, such as those that face transportation and shelter difficulties, are ideal candidates for the J&J one dose vaccine.
“Indigent, your homeless, people that are hard to track to get that second dose would benefit from the J&J single-dose vaccine,” he said.
James informed the board that President Joe Biden is requiring nursing home staff to get vaccinated, or risk losing Medicare and Medicaid funding — based on a professional conference call he participated in earlier that morning.
“Statistics are showing that only 30 to 40% of your health care workers are taking a vaccine of any kind at this point, which is pretty frightening,” James said.
Jones added that long-term care employees are underpaid and overworked, leading them to dissent and possibly protest the requirement.
Jones and James expressed concern about nursing home residents who need treatment and care around the clock. They said they will be neglected and disadvantaged during such protests and political stands between staff and administration.
The Associated Press reported that Biden’s announcement on Wednesday pointed to a “forthcoming regulation to be issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services” that could become a mandate as early as next month.
“They will be even more understaffed than what they are now,” James said. “When certain entities mandate something like that you have an exodus of people.”
James and Jones said some health care workers are in an industry that does not fare well in compensation and benefit incentives.
James said nursing home employees can earn more working at other jobs, where benefits are included, wages are higher, and vaccination is not a requirement — Jones agreed with James.
The Caldwell County Health Department is a part of and governed by the Pennyrile District Health Department. It serves five counties in the Pennyrile area, Caldwell, Lyon, Crittenden, Livingston, and Trigg.
Elisha Kite, PDHD director, presented COVID-19 vaccination rates and a case summary report.
As of 9 a.m. on Thursday, there were five hospitalizations in Caldwell County, with 32 confirmed deaths — the highest in PDHD.
Kite reported that 38.7% of Caldwell County residents are fully vaccinated, and 44.4% have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
In Lyon County, 48.1% of the population is fully vaccinated — the highest vaccination rate in PDHD.
Crittenden County has the lowest vaccination, 28.9%.
