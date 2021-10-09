PRINCETON — Thirty minutes before 5 p.m., Diane Cooper is running around the basement of the Central Presbyterian Church, prepping doctor’s offices and nurse rooms for patients to receive free health care services.
At 4:45 p.m., she’s outside helping with community donations. Everything from braces, slings, and crutches gets donated. Local medical supply stores donate items as well.
Church members, medical professionals, and other community members identified an opportunity to serve as stewards of the community and opened the Caldwell County Free Clinic in 1999. It’s sustained by donations and community grants.
What used to function as a Sunday school space in the church basement is now occupied by the clinic. It was designed to reach any eligible resident in need of medical treatment and services.
At the corner of Main and Harrison streets in downtown Princeton, the free clinic sign is pinned down on the church’s front lawn on Thursdays to promote the service from 5-7 p.m.
Cooper joined by invitation. She said she went to church with one of the co-founders.
Consistent with other shuttered services, COVID-19 affected the clinic’s volunteer pool, treatment, and patient walk-ins. Cooper said, since the pandemic, there have been fewer patients seeking services at the clinic.
“Sanctuary House came once a month, and they saw people in here, but when the pandemic hit, all of that stopped,” Cooper said.
She added the clinic operates at a lower capacity, yet remains essential. Before the pandemic, the clinic partnered with local churches to organize a cookie walk fundraiser.
“Up until last year, when the pandemic hit, we did a cookie walk every year,” Cooper said. “All the churches and all the people in the area brought cookies.”
Proceeds from the cookie walk sales were in the thousands, she said. The clinic has not hosted a cookie walk since 2019.
The clinic is equipped with a pharmacy, private rooms, a full-size lobby, a front office, and medical-grade equipment and technology. Services include the treatment of colds, the flu, minor injuries, management of chronic illnesses, lab tests, X-rays, and drug prescription. Clinic volunteers give referrals as well.
“We use CNAs, we use basically anybody we can get,” Cooper said.
Volunteers are both working or retired licensed professionals. Cooper brings in many of the volunteers herself as well as her own set of medical expertise — she retired after working in the medical field for more than 40 years.
Volunteers from as far as Paducah have provided services and expertise, she noted.
Currently, the clinic is not offering COVID-19 tests and vaccinations, however, Cooper said, “That’s just something we haven’t got into. We don’t want to take away the things that are already being done out there.”
Patients must be 18 years or older, uninsured, live in Caldwell, Lyon and Crittenden counties, or Dawson Springs, have an employed household member, and meet federal poverty guidelines, as stated in the brochure. Further, patients must bring identification and proof of income, like a pay stub or tax documents.
Cooper recommends patients call ahead (270-365-0901) on Thursdays to confirm an appointment or staff availability. The clinic is open the first and third Thursday of every month.
