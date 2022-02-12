The Caldwell Regional Career Center serves five communities and underwent a multimillion-dollar remodel to enhance programming and expand reach.
Workforce development in western Kentucky has been impacted under the current circumstances. The deadly and severely bad weather has re-centered the value of trade schools.
As a result, workforce development is undergoing growth within the local economy.
The demand for technical services and tradesmen is growing, said Randy McCarty, career center principal.
His goal is to promote the skills the students leave with and to encourage local growth in the trades.
The center develops young talent and provides a technical education to meet the various needs of the community.
On the other hand, the COVID-19 pandemic has thwarted enrollment.
“Our numbers are down due to COVID, which is probably an issue across the state,” he said.
McCarty said enrollment has traditionally fluctuated, but during the pandemic, the dip is more noticeable.
A $6 million remodel project at the center a couple of years ago increased capacity and improved high-demand training.
Moreover, after the natural disaster in December, the center was called to action and participated in recovery operations.
The students in the health sciences program assisted the Federal Emergency Management Agency with emergency response operations.
The newest program added to the center’s offerings is plumbing.
William Eldridge is the plumbing instructor at the center. He has administered the plumbing program since 2018.
Before joining the school district, he worked at the Western Kentucky Correctional Complex.
“I was a master plumber at the prison,” Elridge said. “Four years ago, I got out of prison and came to teach this class.”
He added his experience working on large-scale projects, and running a large facility, has benefitted the plumbing program.
Eldridge said the summer holds opportunities for students to volunteer and fellowship with local tradesmen.
Local businesses are seeking additional personnel to help in the county’s long-term recovery and rebuilding phase.
“I’ve got some emails about some people wanting some people for work during the summer,” he said. “It may be a good opportunity for me to send some students to get some experience.”
Eldridge said renewal of interest and investment in the trades during the past couple of years is promising. He looks forward to maturing the program.
