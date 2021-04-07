Paducah, KY (42003)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 80F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.