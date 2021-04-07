PRINCETON — The Caldwell County Board of Education met Monday night to announce the new superintendent, Jeremy Roach.
Interim Superintendent Heath Cartwright has been in his position since the fall of 2020. Cartwright stepped in to fill Nate Huggins’ vacant position — he resigned in August 2020.
Roach is currently assistant superintendent of secondary schools and director of pupil personnel for Union County Public Schools in Morganfield.
The board received 17 applications and conducted four interviews. They began the hiring process in October 2020.
The screening committee functioned to help steer the sitting board members to the right candidate.
Board member Stacy Brantley is confident Roach will meet the needs of Caldwell County. She also said the board is very excited to have him join the school district and looks forward to what is to come.
Roach’s family accompanied him for support and celebration.
“We are very blessed to be invited to be a part of this community,” Roach said.
Roach said he is in it for the kids and wants to move Caldwell County students forward.
“My current superintendent has been very supportive,” Roach said.
Roach expects a smooth transition and would like to continue learning as the school system adapts to the public health emergency.
Roach is focused on surveying Caldwell County school district’s learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic and adapting to its learning barriers.
“[He] is assessing where our students are at and trying to determine if there is a learning loss, and to what extent that is, and making a game plan going forward on how we’re going to address that to make sure our students are where they need to be.”
In the coming weeks, Roach plans to work with Cartwright to prepare for summer break.
Roach lives in Madisonville and is originally from Hopkins County. The job entails a four-year contract for $120,000 beginning July and ending June 2025.
