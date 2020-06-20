The Caldwell County School District Board will look for an interim superintendent to fill the vacancy left by Nate Huggins’ retirement, then will seek someone to fill the position permanently.
Huggins’ retirement begins Sept. 1, and Board Chair Tim Kennaday said the board will begin looking for an interim superintendent immediately.
“We have to have somebody to be, basically, the captain of the ship,” he said. “We don’t have anybody right now, but we will begin looking.
“The new superintendent wouldn’t start until next July 1. (The interim superintendent) would be in until June 30 of next year.”
Kennaday added that there are three board members — Stacy Brantley, Bill Clift and Seth Mitchell — who are up for election this year, affecting the process until at least Nov. 4.
“Because we have three board members who have opposition this year, we have the option of using (the Kentucky School Boards Association), which has a superintendent search,” he said. “That’s what we did the last time. I think that’s the way to go. That’s just my opinion, not that of the whole board.”
Kennaday said the board could accept applications but not do the interview process or screening committee until it is known who will be board members in the next year.
“What that means is you can’t have a ‘lame duck’ board member picking the superintendent when they’re not going to be on the board,” he said.
“If the three who are on the board now all win (the election), that would free us up after the election because the board wouldn’t be changed. If they don’t, we would have to wait until January (when board members are sworn in and new members begin their terms).”
Kennaday said the board’s detailed search might not start until January or February anyway.
Huggins served as Caldwell County superintendent for two years and was an assistant superintendent for the Elizabethtown Independent School District for 11 years before that.
He submitted a letter of retirement at the district board meeting on Monday.
“There’s a lot of great things going on in Caldwell County schools,” he said. “We’re trying to build a culture to make things work and get everybody going in the right direction.
“It’s like directing a battleship, if you will. You can’t turn it on a dime. It takes time to navigate and get it in the right direction. It’s something that can’t be done in two years; a lot of times, it can’t be done in four years. It usually takes a superintendent two terms to get things going in the direction that it needs to be, and I’m just sorry that mine didn’t last longer than two years.”
Huggins said he would be living in the Land Between the Lakes area near Lake Barkley “and see what the next chapter in Nate Huggins’ life is.
“I’m not sure exactly what I’m going to do, but I do know one thing: I’m sure not going to sit at home,” he said. “When you rest, you rust.”
Kennaday said he appreciated the service that Huggins gave to the school district during his tenure as superintendent.
“I appreciate the couple of years that he gave us,” he said. “I know he’s always tried to make decisions for what’s best for the kids of Caldwell County and the school district.
“I appreciate that because that’s the main thing — that’s the reason we’re here, is to educate the kids, and I know he’s always had them at the forefront of his heart.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.