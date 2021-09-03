PRINCETON — The incoming Caldwell County Animal Shelter Manager, Jamie Whalen, fulfills the demanding requirements of caring for dogs under a wide array of circumstances. Appointed by Judge-Executive Larry Curling, Whalen’s passion and purpose placed her in a position to secure and uplift the lives of the animals in Caldwell County.
“Everything is starting to slowly balance itself out with this job,” Whalen said.
Her expertise started when she was 12. She grew up riding and training horses and understands the level of care large animals require.
“That’s one of the reasons why I took this position because I have a lot of animal experience,” Whalen said.
Whalen was born in Oakland, California, but moved north to Washington at 10.
She said she was in a constant state of travel during her childhood and teenage years. Her father’s Navy background carried with it an impermanency — California, Washington, Hawaii, Alabama, and Kentucky are some of the places Whalen has called home, she said.
In her adult years, Whalen said she continued to travel and periodically resettle.
Whalen said she found herself in Princeton because “we were trying to get away from the city life.”
She said her Princeton home was a destination, “To be perfectly honest, when we were looking to buy a house, I kept going back to the house we bought.”
Whalen lives on two acres with her husband, children, and various animals. Her husband retired from the Army in April.
In 2008, Whalen became a veterinarian’s assistant while living in Hawaii. Since then, she has worked as a kettle manager, and at various pet stores.
She said her vet assistant job at a cancer center in Washington was a significant and special role that amplified her passion for animals.
Whalen noted without volunteer assistance and donations, the shelter would be inoperable. She said the county’s budget is invaluable, and she is grateful for the money she receives from the fiscal court, but community contributions account for a large source of funding as well.
The shelter volunteers range in age and profession. They are vital to the shelter’s success, she said. There are three animal control officers. Two work during the day, and another is on-call after business hours.
Whalen said nearby animal advocates took notice of her new position and reached out offering assistance. Shelters, rescue groups, and other animal advocates have initiated a partnership with her. She said looks forward to collaborating with them.
She said her overriding goal is to get the dogs into safe homes with loving families.
The facility has limited capacity, and Whalen is aware of the constraints. Expanding care, she said, is her central goal.
She intends to host fundraisers and adoption events in the fall to help raise money to increase the visibility of the shelter on Baker Hill Road, acquiring additional volunteers is another priority.
