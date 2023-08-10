ELIZABETHTOWN — The Heartland Homecoming Parade has reached Hall of Fame status.
Cal Ripken Jr., the Major League Baseball Hall of Famer whose namesake baseball and softball tournament has been a summer fixture at the Elizabethtown Sports Park, was named the grand marshal for the annual parade.
“The Ripken name is synonymous with all the values we hold dear in our community. Hard work, sportsmanship, work ethic and talent have been a staple of Cal Ripken Jr.’s career and also the success that we have experienced in Elizabethtown and Hardin County,” Elizabethtown Mayor Jeff Gregory said in the announcement from the city. “We are thrilled to have Cal Jr. represent The Ripken Experience and our wonderful partnership at the Elizabethtown Sports Park as this year’s grand marshal at the Heartland Homecoming Parade.”
The parade begins at 10 a.m. Aug. 26 starting in downtown Elizabethtown near the Public Square and concluding at St. John Road.
As the co-founder of Ripken Baseball, Ripken returns to Elizabethtown to give back to the community that welcomed The Ripken Experience Elizabethtown through a partnership with the sports park, the news release said. Operating as The Ripken Experience Elizabethtown for the first time this summer, Ripken Baseball hosts world-class youth baseball and softball tournaments, plus week-long experiences, at the state-of-the-art complex.
“I am honored to be the grand marshal in this year’s Heartland Homecoming Parade in E’town,” Ripken said in the news release. “We have incredible partners and friends in Elizabethtown who have made us feel like we’re part of the community from day one since opening our newest Ripken Experience.”
The Heartland Homecoming Parade is an annual tradition in August, celebrating the rich history of Elizabethtown. The 2023 theme of the parade is the world of sports.
For information or to make an entry into the parade, go to etownevents.com, find Elizabethtown City Events on Facebook or call the state theater offices at 270-234-8258. Entries close at the end of the day.
