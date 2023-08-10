Cal Ripken Jr.

Baseball legend Cal Ripken Jr. shakes hands with Elizabethtown Mayor Jeff Gregory during the opening day celebration of the Ripken Experience at the Elizabethtown Sports Park. Ripken will be grand marshal for the Heartland Homecoming Parade on Aug. 26.

 GINA CLEAR | The News-Enterprise file photo

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Heartland Homecoming Parade has reached Hall of Fame status.

Cal Ripken Jr., the Major League Baseball Hall of Famer whose namesake baseball and softball tournament has been a summer fixture at the Elizabethtown Sports Park, was named the grand marshal for the annual parade.

