Cajun Navy moves inland to help tornado victims

After Hurricane Katrina swept through Louisiana as a Category 5 storm in August 2005, a group of volunteers got in their boats to help those who were stranded or homeless after the disaster.
That group of boatsmen came to be known as the Cajun Navy, a group of volunteers who respond to help those affected by disasters, especially in and around Louisiana and the northwestern portion of the Gulf of Mexico.
More recently, this group of volunteers made the trip from Louisiana to western Kentucky to assist with clean-up and support of victims of the Dec. 10 tornadoes that swept through Mayfield, Benton and Caldwell County.
The Cajun Navy has a SAFE Camp (Swift Action Force: Emergency) set up next to Princess Theaters at 1102 Paris Road and had a supply tent set up off the edge of the Walmart parking lot throughout the week.
The SAFE Camp is the base of operations where Cajun Navy volunteers hand out supplies. Some volunteers will work through Christmas, while several of them will go back home to spend the day with family before coming back to Kentucky.
Chad Chiasson (pronounced chas-SOHN) is the incident commander for the group made up of former military personnel and others who volunteer to help when disaster strikes.
The group was in Houma, Louisiana, helping victims of Hurricane Ida — a Category 4 storm that made landfall at Port Fourchon, just an hour south-southeast of Houma — when it heard news of the group of tornadoes that moved through this area.
“We did a Thanksgiving event there (Houma) where we fed over a thousand families,” Chiasson told The Sun on Thursday. “We were handing out presents last weekend for children whose families couldn’t really afford it.
“All of a sudden, we heard that Kentucky got hit by a tornado. It’s a little different, because we’re used to hurricanes. We said, ‘We should pack up and come out here,’ and here we are.”
Chiasson said this is the team’s first trip to Kentucky, as it generally aids with disasters in and around Louisiana.
“But we saw the damage and everybody that is going to need help over here,” he said, “so we packed up and headed out as soon as we could.”
Upon arrival, the Cajun Navy Ground Force handed out donations given to the group by others wanting to help.
“We gave out canned foods, water — stuff like that — jackets, too,” Chiasson said. “We also have a ground team that will go out of SAFE Camp and get houses (with the addresses) sent to us by people. They would write a ticket and send it to us, and we would get that house.
“We have five teams altogether, and we would send them to each house to see what they needed, whether it’s tree removal, something to clean up or something to move out of the way. We’ve got skid steers, and we’ve got chainsaws.”
Chiasson met a woman in Mayfield whom he called “Ms. Linda” — he did not want to divulge her full name — with whom he became fast friends.
“Our volunteers were going out door-to-door, handing out water and seeing what people needed,” he said. “We came across Ms. Linda. She’s been in her house for six days with no power, no heat, no food, no water. She had surgery on the 2nd, and she thought it was getting infected.”
Chiasson decided to leave the SAFE Camp and go out himself and check on her.
“She wasn’t doing too good,” he said. “Her house was looted, her windows were busted in, and it was cold in her house and outside. My good friend, Lara Crawford, and I took action and put her in my truck. We hauled her to the emergency room.
“We waited for her while the doctors checked her fluids and stuff. They said she was all right to head out.
“She was talking about ‘Where am I going? Can I go back to my house?’ and I said, ‘I really don’t want you going back to that house.’ The generator wasn’t fixed, her windows were busted, and she’s going to need gas.”
Chiasson said gasoline is one need in tornado-torn areas to help keep generators going.
“We brought (Ms. Linda) to our SAFE Camp, and our Cajun Cooks that were down here were happy to bring her in,” he said. “We had her here for three days. She was getting fed well. Her sister got her a hotel nearby, so we were able to go check on her.”
That is when Ms. Linda got an unexpected Christmas present.
“I called my dad (in Lafayette, Louisiana) and said, ‘Dad, what do you think about Ms. Linda coming to Christmas and having it with our family?’ ” Chiasson said. “She would just be cooped up in that hotel. I know she wouldn’t have minded staying there, but we were just trying to bring some joy to her at this time; I mean, people need all the joy they can get.”
Chiasson said once the group cleaned up its site at Walmart, he and Ms. Linda would head to Louisiana for the holidays.
“(Friday), I’m going to bring her shopping and get her some clothes,” he said. “She’s going to get fed well, the Cajun way, and my family is looking forward to meeting her.”
Ms. Linda is one of dozens — perhaps hundreds — of people in western Kentucky being assisted by Cajun Navy volunteers.
“We’ve been trying to get rid of a bunch of our canned foods and all the stuff that the fairgrounds locally have,” Chiasson said. “They have a big warehouse, but we would rather send (the food) their way.
“We want to focus on getting these people presents for Christmas and heaters and warm stuff. These kids and families — we still want them to have a good Christmas, even if they don’t have a house.”
The Cajun Navy drew out a hopscotch game on the Walmart parking lot and handed out Christmas presents on Wednesday.
“Getting smiles on those kids’ faces — that’s what we’re here for,” Chiasson said.
The Cajun Navy Ground Force website can be found at gocajunnavy.org, where people can make online monetary donations as well as providing supplies.
“What we need now is warm stuff,” Chiasson said. “Heaters, generators, gas, jackets, beanies, scarves. So, if you don’t want to do a money donation, we’ll be happy to take any of those items because, at this time, this is what they need.
“People are still out there, and they don’t know what they’re coming home to, and we’ve still got a lot of help to give out.”
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
