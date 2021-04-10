Cairo riverport project regional 'game-changer'

While construction on a $40 million riverport in Cairo, Illinois is still about two years away, local officials’ excitement for the project — and the impact it will have on the region — continues to build.
Preliminary engineering is underway with the state of Illinois releasing $4 million of $40 million set aside in Rebuild Illinois capital project funds for the Alexander-Cairo Port at the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio rivers.
The port project has been in development for years and, officials said, represents one of the largest investments in southern Illinois in decades. While its overall economic impact is difficult to determine, a Northern Illinois University study estimates the construction will create 500 jobs and more than $100 million in economic activity.
“We’ve been working for eight years on this development, this port,” said Larry Klein, chairman of the Alexander-Cairo Port District board, when the project was announced last August. “Thanks to the support of Gov. (J.B.) Pritzker, State Sen. Dale Fowler and our business partners, there’s finally a path forward for our success here.
“This is an important day for Cairo and the state of Illinois and our surrounding states,” Klein said. “Our board of directors and local leaders saw the opportunity to revitalize Cairo and make the region the center of the shipping industry.”
Pritzker called the project “a game-changing investment” for Illinois’ transportation and logistics industry.
“Rebuild Illinois is really about investing in the long-term impact so that we can have true economic success for our entire state, and this port project has the potential to represent the very best of our state’s future,” he said.
“This is more than a port. It’s also fuel for new jobs and newfound economic prosperity all across the region, a region that’s been left out and left behind far too long. This will lift up farmers and industry across the region. Sitting at the intersection of North America’s two greatest, largest rivers, Cairo represents an enormous economic opportunity for investors, the state of Illinois and our working families.”
As a public-private partnership, “the port district demonstrates how we can magnify positive economic results when government and business work together,” the governor said. “The port will serve as a multi-modal network hub for national and regional travel and freight movement while creating good jobs in every part of the state, especially here during these difficult times.”
Cairo has had its share of economic troubles over the years and seen its population shrink from approximately 15,000 in better times to its 2019 U.S. Census estimate of 2,120.
“It’s extraordinarily important to lift up the entire region. I’ve been here when there’s been flooding, I’ve been here looking to see how we could create jobs, bring back grocery stores to the area, lift up the people of Cairo and Alexander County,” the governor said.
“The best way to do that is long-term investment. That’s not something the state of Illinois has done for more than a decade. This is truly a game-changer. Everybody here isn’t just talking about the jobs that will get created, good union jobs, by virtue of the construction but also because we’re going to attract businesses from across the nation to this area.”
Fowler and Klein, along with Hannah Chretien, Ballard County Economic & Industrial Development Board executive director, and Bill Miller, West Kentucky Regional Riverport Authority executive director, recently spoke with The Sun about the project.
Fowler, whose 59th Illinois District includes 11 counties including Alexander, said the project has been a top priority since he was elected to the Illinois General Assembly in January of 2017.
“I think we’re all confident that with the riverport transportation opportunities growing each and every day this project should become the nation’s hub for riverport transportation,” he said.
“I couldn’t be more excited, not just for the port, not just for Cairo and Alexander County, but the entire region. Also, the ancillary business creation that will transpire will be an opportunity to put Cairo back on the map where it deserves to be with the grocery store, gas stations and all the services that will be required to help move this project forward.”
Miller spoke to the significance of the project to the region.
“We could not be more supportive of the Cairo port and the economic development it should create really among the four-state region with Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky and possibly into a little bit of Tennessee,” he said.
“We’re excited about that, it will put the area onto the map. As you know, we’re also developing a riverport here on the western side of Kentucky, this side of the Mississippi River. We both believe this will result in volume growth that will be utilized by the two riverports as well as the others that we have in the region.
“We’re also excited about the potential economic development growth in the area that will put the whole region on the map in the center of the country.”
Chretien said Ballard County officials don’t envision anything other than friendly competition between the two ports.
“The Cairo riverport has seemingly everything we’ve got going on over here in Kentucky and we hope they see us the same way. If they need anything from us, our doors are always open to them.”
Klein agreed.
“We’re very supportive of their project, and they ours. As has been voted, this is regional development,” he said.
The board chairman admitted he was still just beginning to realize the magnitude of the effect of development of the port, particularly the number of barges that will come through on a regular basis.
“We may have to put a traffic light out there I hope.”
There are a number of reasons to be optimistic about the growth potential of Cairo port, Klein said.
Approximately 80% of all inland barge traffic in the United States passes by Cairo every year, he said, and 62% of the United State’s population is within one day’s driving of the confluence of the rivers.
“It’s cheaper to haul your product on the water, it’s safer to haul your product on water. Just think of it like this. The new river vessels that have been constructed for future use can hold 2,375 containers. That’s the equivalent of 2,375 semis you took off the road between where they stopped here and off-loaded from Cairo, Illinois to New Orleans.
“And, the river is a clean shot. There’s no locks and dams, therefore your barges don’t have to break up their tows. And, of course it’s ice-free water year-round, deep water year-round. You have vessels being designed today that are actually powered by liquified natural gas, so therefore they’re cleaner than diesel fuel. Those are some of the advantages.”
A key part of the economic impact of the riverport is jobs.
“I know they have a port district meeting coming up,” Fowler said. “It’s our hope that the Alexander-Cairo Port District board will sign off on the project labor agreement, and we hope to be having a press conference hopefully in the next few weeks announcing the agreement for this project.”
The estimated 500 construction jobs will have a ripple effect throughout the region, Klein said.
“Demand drives business people. That’s how you get your grocery stores back, your fuel station,” he said.
“It not only helps the restaurants we have, it opens the restaurant market where you’ve got 500 guys that have got to eat supper today. They’ve got to buy fuel.The jobs generate people with money in their pocket. Maybe some of them will rehabilitate a house here, or build a new house.”
Fowler said, “It’s not only about southern Illinois, it’s (the whole state of) Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and Missouri coming together for the common cause. Working together to create this opportunity that doesn’t actually exist anywhere else in our nation. We’re all working together to make this a reality and take advantage of it. The industry is growing and this project is actually gaining nationwide attention.”
“As far as the economic impact of the port developments, think of what the impact would be of having a medium-to-large size new industrial partner in the area,” Chretien said. “More so than just the jobs, you have the auxiliary jobs, your coffee shops that will pop out, the services that particular business need.
“When you’re talking about a riverport, you’re not just talking about one particular company, but a multitude of companies that are stationed at that riverport. Each one of those are going to have their specific needs, their specific services that may be unique to them,” she said.
“And, then you have the impact on schools and quality of life, because the more people that show up the more things they want to do. Then you have your entertainment venues, your parks are more frequented. You get recreation going. We have these wonderful rivers here that are beautiful for canoeing, or kayaking, or boating or other ventures.”
That could also have an economic impact by helping locals who may want to start a business but didn’t know before how feasible it might be, Chretien said.
HDR, a global company with 200 offices in several U.S. states, including Paducah, Louisville and Lexington in Kentucky, is the engineering firm on the project. The $4 million from the state of Illinois being used for engineering, permitting, business development and some outreach.
“You have to have so much of a percentage of your engineering before you start you applications to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the permits that are required for us to build a port,” Klein said.
“You’ve got separate permits for construction on the water and separate permits for construction on land. If you’re looking at the timeline, we’re hoping to start construction probably in the first half of 2023.”
There are also permits that are required through through other entities like the state of Illinois and the Environmental Protection Agency, he said.
There will be at least a year of construction, Klein said, and as far as a date, “2024 is our current estimate on when we would operate.”
“We do hope to be able to go in and start some cleanup and clearing process prior to construction, to be able to open things up a little bit more for private investment to be able to get a clearer look at the site,” Fowler said.
The state senator added there has already been some speculative economic development going on in the area.
“There has been different individuals and companies that have been buying property in Alexander County and the surrounding area, and then buying city lots, putting them back on the tax rolls,” Fowler said.
“The one scenario is the Riverlore mansion across from the Magnolia Manor that’s been privately purchased, and a complete renovation turning it into a bed-and-breakfast and event center. You’re already seeing a small economic driver being initiated just on speculation on this project.
“I was just contacted a couple of days ago about the purchase of a couple of lots. They feel like this is a great investment. So, there’s already a sample of economic impact that’s going on that a lot of people may not even be aware of right now.”
