A second Illinois man faces multiple charges — including murder — in connection with a shooting Aug. 8 in Paducah involving groups of people attending Emancipation Day festivities.
According to Paducah police, Jermaine Harris, 24, of Cairo, was arrested late Friday afternoon by Illinois State Police and U.S. Marshals at a business outside of Carbondale, Illinois, and charged with murder, four counts of first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and three counts of first-degree criminal mischief.
A second man, Christoper Howard, also of Cairo, was arrested last week in Columbia, Missouri, on identical charges. Keyshawn Childress, 32, of Mounds, Illinois, was killed in the August shooting and four others were injured.
According to police reports, an investigation into the shooting indicated there is an on-going, violent feud between two groups of people from Mounds and Cairo. Members of those two groups came to Paducah the evening of Aug. 8 to attend Emancipation Day festivities.
Witnesses said those group members encountered each other on Boyd Street and words were exchanged. Several of them then produced handguns and multiple shots were fired. Howard and Harris were identified as two of the shooters involved in a gun battle that resulted in the death of Childress.
The investigation is continuing and additional arrests are forthcoming, police said. Detectives continue to seek information from anyone with knowledge of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play.
